Devotion to her father and the myth of his evil: Anna Wintour, the Vogue editor in real life

Anna Wintour, the most loved and feared Vogue editor of all time (Photo: David M. Benett / Dave Benett / Getty Images)

Although extremely discreet, Anna Wintour’s personal life is full of interesting facets that complement and complete each other like a great puzzle. With an iron hand at work and great journalistic talent, Wintour moves around the world setting trends and revolutionizing everything in his path.

It is said that a gesture of hers can move the world, that she decides what is fashion and what is not, but his greatest weakness are undoubtedly his children .

A surprising fact is that, despite the passing of the years and marking the great fashion trends of the whole world through Editor-in-chief Vogue is always radiant and true to her own style.

“A bob haircut with bangs, some everlasting black Chanel sunglasses, Manolo Blahnik sandals and coats of a similar cut, signed by Oscar de la Renta, Chanel, Fendi, Givenchy or Prada”, described her from Vogue .

Anna Wintour has huge fans and detractors around the world (Photo: Foc Kan / WireImage)

With a strong character, the current director of Vogue began working in fashion journalism with only 20 years. His unique vision of fashion and his great journalistic talent were undoubtedly key to the rise in his career, and especially for his uninterrupted performance as editor-in-chief since 1988 .

He was born in 1949 in London, in the ’70s he worked in the fashion magazine Harper’s Baazar, from the United States, so he went to live in New York.

“In 1982 he came to Vogue for the first time. I was 33 years old. Gossips say that when then-editor Grace Mirabella interviewed her, she asked her what job she wanted at the magazine. Wintour replied: ‘His. Six years later I had it ”, they reported from Focus Women.

Lady Di in one of Vogue’s most remembered covers (Vogue)

Wintour wasted no time, in 1983 he was already serving as creative head of Vogue USA, and in 1988 obtained the position of director of the British edition of the magazine, nothing more and nothing less than in London, where she was born.

But that lasted only a while. The talented Wintour returned to the United States and became the CEO of Vogue. , after the departure of American writer Grace Mirabella. Risky to the max, she has left her mark forever in the fashion world through different milestones.

Vogue Caps featuring First Ladies Michelle Obama and Hillary Clinton

It was daring from the beginning: in the first edition of the month of September that it carried out, which is considered the most important of the year, chose an African-American model for the cover, while everyone in his circle considered it too risky. The traditional editions of Vogue were encouraged to intervene with covers starring celebrities and first ladies of the United States such as Hillary Clinton and Michelle Obama. , which impacted the whole world.

Her fame as a tough woman with an iron fist was not long in coming. One of his personal assistants, Lauren Weisberger, published the book “The Devil Wears Prada” in 2003, with Anna Wintour as inspiration. And the book had its movie in 2006: “The Devil Wears Fashion,” with Meryl Streep in the leading role.

Film “The Devil Wears Fashion”, directed by David Frankel, with Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway and Emily Blunt

The vast majority of viewers who enjoyed this movie may not know the origin and inspiration of the movie. Although Wintour did not confirm the film’s relationship to his life, she herself made sure that everything expressed there took on reality and rawness just 3 years after the premiere of the film, when she put her voice and body to the documentary The September Issue .

“Roving cameras capture iconic Vogue editor Anna Wintour sharing her views and setting trends for the magazine’s famous September issue.” This is the synopsis that can be read on the Netflix platform about this documentary (which is not available in Argentina) starring Anna Wintour herself, accompanied by other great characters from the magazine.

Documentary The September Issue, starring Anna Wintour

If anyone believed that up to now it had already reached its peak, they would be very wrong. In Anna Wintour’s life there is always more: in 2013 she obtained the artistic direction of the Condé Nast publishing house; in 2017 she was named a Lady of the British Empire; in 2019 she met the winners of all editions of the Who’s On Next fashion grand prize, and in 2020 she became the global content director for all of Condé Nast.

However, despite being extremely reserved, Anna’s life is undoubtedly not made up of her career alone. “My favorite date is going to the theater with my daughter or going to a tennis match with my son” , he assured in a video published by Vogue, when asked by the model Kendall Jenner.

Anna was married twice, both times divorced, and One of the strongest ties in his life has undoubtedly been the one he had with his father , Charles Wintour. Known as Chilly Charlie, he worked as an editor for the British newspaper Evening Standard and was of great relevance in his daughter’s path and landed her first jobs in the world of fashion.

The first, as a saleswoman in a legendary London youth clothing boutique in Biba; and the second, at Harrod’s department store. Her father passed away in 1999 so she was able to accompany her daughter’s growth and her rise in Vogue for many years.

Anna Wintour at the Costume Institute Annual Exhibition Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art (Photo: Barbara Rosen / IMAGES / Getty Images)

In the same video, Kendall asked him what his worst date was. Wintour related an anecdote that will be marked for history that demonstrate the cunning of Chilly Charlie and the love for his daughter at the same time.

“ In the seventies, I was very interested in a young man who was an activist writer . He was always arrested and going to jail, and he was getting a lot of negative press. And my father, who was a newspaper editor and never showed any interest in my boyfriends, asked me if I could meet him. So we had an extremely awkward exchange, but at the end of it my father said to the young man: ‘I know you are interested in politics. Would you like to go to America and cover the next election campaigns? ‘ Of course, he was surprised and immediately said yes. He left the next day and I never saw him again . My dad was very clever, ”he recalled gracefully in the video, in relation to the worst date of his life.

Wintour today has a net worth of $ 35 million, and maintains the same routines as for decades: Tennis every morning before 6, has always the same Starbucks latte for breakfast, has had the same bob since the age of 14, never stays at a party for more than 20 minutes or goes to bed after 10:15 PM.

It’s 2020 Anna Wintour parted ways with mobile phone mogul Shelby Bryan , with whom he had built an almighty duo. But love and passion did not remain in Anna’s young years, quite the opposite. The most loved and feared fashion editor of all time currently has an affair passionate about the elegant English actor Bill Nighy.

Anna was seen and photographed with the English actor Bill Nighy, in full romance (Getty Images)

She was visibly photographed in love with Bill and, how could it be otherwise, it set a trend again. Mature love also exists, and it is presumed.

Except for the closest, no one will ever be able to know how much is true about the myth of his evil. Some people define her as a genius and others as a rude and impossible to deal with.

He has great fans and surely detractors in equal measure. However, maker of great loves in her life, possibly her character and imprint have been those that have allowed her to be the oracle of fashion for decades and leave a mark on trends around the world.

KEEP READING:

Anna Wintour and her passionate romance at age 71 with the rocker of “Realmente amor”

Old friends of Anna Wintour revealed that she used to make fun of people’s appearance: “An absolute monster”

Crudo mea culpa from Anna Wintour on racism: “It must not be easy being a black worker in Vogue and there are very few”