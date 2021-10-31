David Schwimmer, the eternal Ross from Friends
The actor and director David Schwimmer achieved fame thanks to the series “Friends” in 1994, but his relationship with acting began years before, on stage. After the end of that sitcom, he interspersed some directing jobs with occasional performances. In 2016 he returned to television with “American Crime Story: The People vs. OJ ”in which he played Robert Kardashian. He is now 55 years old.
Longtime typecast actor
Schwimmer is no stranger to the fact that, for much of the public, his name and face are inseparable from the character he played on “Friends.”
“There was a period when I felt very, very frustrated at being pigeonholed into this genre, this idea. I was able to participate in the series “Friends” when I was 27 years old, but had a lot of previous work on the stage, ”he told The Guardian last year.
However, he seems to have made peace with it: “I think I’m over it,” he said. “The older I get and the more my perspective changes, you realize how good it was. That ten-year run, with that particular cast, that group of writers, those directors. It was an incredible time professionally, but above all creatively, “he commented on his time in the sitcom.
Schwimmer landed on “Friends” in 1994, but his career began a few years earlier. The actor was born in Queens, New York, United States, in 1966, the son of a lawyer couple, although he grew up in Los Angeles.
“My parents are my heroes. It amazes me how they were able to work as young lawyers while keeping family as a priority, ”he told the British media last June.
“They raised my sister and I with a great awareness of justice, equality and gay rights,” he added in the interview.
As a child he wanted to be a surgeon, but his steps took a different path. In 1984 he enrolled in theater at Northwestern University, in Evanston, Illinois.
At that time he began to do theater and co-founded with other colleagues a theater company called Lookingglass.
“We were talking to each other in college and just before we all graduated in 1988, we founded the company and decided ‘well let’s keep doing this professionally,'” the actor recalled in Interview Magazine in 2011.
From serving tables to being a father
“I served tables for a long time, about seven years. But the first time was as a bartender on wheels, “Schwimmer recounted on” The Graham Norton Show “in 2020, referring to what he was doing before he became famous.” It was in this cool place in Chicago called Ed Debevic’s. ” , He said.
The actor also said that, with the minimum wage, he did not earn much, but that he did get good tips doing stunts, including jumping with the skates over children lying on the ground.
After developing as a theater actor and appearing in some film and television projects, such as “Twenty Bucks” or “Monty”, his big break came in the form of a paleontologist in love with his sister’s friend.
“Friends” was a success and spanned ten seasons. The audience ratings and popularity of the show brought the protagonists’ salaries to a million dollars per episode.
In 2001, when the series that gave him fame was still on air, he was part of the cast of “Band of Brothers”, along with Tom Hardy, Michael Fassbender and Jimmy Fallon, among others, a war series, whose producers were Steven Spielberg and Tom Hanks.
A few years later, in 2016, he played Robert Kardashian in “American Crime Story: The People vs. OJ”, the miniseries about the trial of OJ Simpson, a renowned American football player, indicted for the murder of his ex-wife and a friend of hers.
In an interview on Entretainment Weekly in 2016, the actor discussed the character preparation process and how he wanted to know who he was as a father and husband. “I feel the responsibility of trying to honor him, who he was and show his true spirit,” he said.
Schwimmer appears in other small and big screen titles such as 2012’s “The Iceman,” 2016’s “Feed the Beast,” 2019’s “The Laundromat,” and 2020’s “Intelligence.” Also, early in this year he starred in a special called “Friends: The Reunion” with his colleagues.
David Schwimmer was married for seven years to Zoë Buckman, with whom he had his only daughter Cleo.
“Being a dad is the highlight of my life. When I was younger, I was a workaholic out of necessity and, I suppose, out of blind ambition as well. I am grateful that I waited to be a father until I was able to make it a priority, ”he told The Guardian.
“Spending time with my daughter is more fun and meaningful than anything I’ve ever done in my entire life,” she concluded.