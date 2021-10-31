David Schwimmer, the eternal Ross from Friends

The actor and director David Schwimmer achieved fame thanks to the series “Friends” in 1994, but his relationship with acting began years before, on stage. After the end of that sitcom, he interspersed some directing jobs with occasional performances. In 2016 he returned to television with “American Crime Story: The People vs. OJ ”in which he played Robert Kardashian. He is now 55 years old. Longtime typecast actor Schwimmer is no stranger to the fact that, for much of the public, his name and face are inseparable from the character he played on “Friends.” “There was a period when I felt very, very frustrated at being pigeonholed into this genre, this idea. I was able to participate in the series “Friends” when I was 27 years old, but had a lot of previous work on the stage, ”he told The Guardian last year. However, he seems to have made peace with it: “I think I’m over it,” he said. “The older I get and the more my perspective changes, you realize how good it was. That ten-year run, with that particular cast, that group of writers, those directors. It was an incredible time professionally, but above all creatively, “he commented on his time in the sitcom.

Schwimmer landed on “Friends” in 1994, but his career began a few years earlier. The actor was born in Queens, New York, United States, in 1966, the son of a lawyer couple, although he grew up in Los Angeles. “My parents are my heroes. It amazes me how they were able to work as young lawyers while keeping family as a priority, ”he told the British media last June. “They raised my sister and I with a great awareness of justice, equality and gay rights,” he added in the interview. As a child he wanted to be a surgeon, but his steps took a different path. In 1984 he enrolled in theater at Northwestern University, in Evanston, Illinois. At that time he began to do theater and co-founded with other colleagues a theater company called Lookingglass. “We were talking to each other in college and just before we all graduated in 1988, we founded the company and decided ‘well let’s keep doing this professionally,'” the actor recalled in Interview Magazine in 2011.