Danna Paola is a fan of radical makeovers: bangs, blonde dyes, XL hair, wigs, extensions, and the list goes on! The Mexican artist is not afraid of change and in the world of beauty she loves to get out of her comfort zone. A few weeks ago, the interpreter of Kaprichosa shocked by appearing with short black hair and a hat beanie, a look that fans automatically associated with the talented TikToker, Domelipa.

Now, Danna leaned for a hairstyle similar to that of one of his favorite singers of the moment: Billie Eilish.

Danna Paola debuts a makeover similar to that of Billie Eilish

Billie Eiish was characterized by having a dyed green hair, but a few months ago she decided to change her look radically and now she is a platinum blonde. For her most recent makeover, Danna chose a cut similar to that of the American singer-songwriter and sported a hair that was several inches shorter.

The look chosen by the artist from Elite It is a layered bob cut in a blonde hue, but with the root in its natural color.

On the October cover of the magazine Elle, Billie Eilish made some unexpected confessions, such as the reactions she received after her makeover. The singer decided to leave behind her green hair and dyed herself platinum blonde, in addition to starting to wear tighter clothes. This change caused Billie to lose around 100,000 followers, which has had a great impact on her life.

