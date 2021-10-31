Dangerous method! Mila Kunis’ controversial reaction to her husband’s diet

USA. – Mila Kunis account that her husband, Ashton Kutcher, had to be hospitalized with pancreatitis after playing Steve Jobs. The actress was a guest on the program “Hot Ones “, where he commented on the fact, and said that Ashton’s diet at that time was stupid.

The actress of “Bad Moms” She mentioned that her husband recounted the event as if it had been something completely normal and nothing complicated. The reality was totally different, since he had to enter the hospital twice for the same picture. Kunis commented that at one point he only ate grapes; is that Jobs had a fairly strict diet that was entirely based on fruits and some vegetables.

The actor consumed a large amount of carrot juice that ended up causing severe back pain. At that time I had only been playing the role of Steve Jobs, and already had to take a break because the pain was only increasing. This was all due to the pancreatitis mentioned by Mila Kunis Previously, it is that the juice caused a serious infection.

Kutcher commented in other interviews that he came to think it was the spirit of Steve Jobs taking over his pancreas, but it was just his strict diet. Is that anything consumed in excess can be harmful to health, even if it is a seemingly harmless carrot juice. After this incident, the interpreter tried to continue with the diet, but he felt bad again.

For Mila Kunis It is not necessary to adapt all your customs to make a good interpretation of a role, but to represent someone who did exist is a great pressure. Ashton Kutcher He found it profitable for him to devote himself to every one of the things that Jobs did in his day to day life, including food. Pancreatitis or not, Kutcher really did a great job on the 2013 film.



