Crypto Investor Loses $ 470,000 Following New ‘Canine’ Token Auction

It is still unknown if the creators of the project are authors or victims of digital crime.

A cryptocurrency investor has lost nearly $ 470,000 with his monetary support for a new project, he told CNBC Make It.

Brian Nguyen invested in the tokens of AnubisDAO, a decentralized autonomous organization created, apparently, to take advantage of the furor produced by ‘canine’ cryptocurrencies, such as the dogecoin and the Shiba Inu. Anubis is an ancient Egyptian god, depicted as a jackal-headed man.

AnubisDAO launched the sales of its tokens ANKH in exchange for ethers on the Copper platform on October 28 and attracted the interest of investors, acquiring $ 60 million in less than 24 hours.

Investors received nothing and soon discovered that 13,597 ETH from the auction wallet had been transferred to another digital wallet, while the ANKH were also removed from the project wallet, reports The Defiant.

“It is very painful“Brian comments after acknowledging that he did not delve into the project research before investing.

At the moment, it is not known for sure what happened. Some of the investors believe that it is a typical scheme of fraud, in which the creators of the project take all the money invested and disappear.

Others consider that the creators could have been caught in an attack ‘phishing‘. A user, identified as the owner of the compromised wallet, public on Twitter, a screenshot of an email with a PDF file that claims it contained a malicious virus. When opened, the ‘hacker’ could steal the key from your account with the attracted funds.

On Twitter they also published images with similar messages sent to other members of the decentralized finance community.

