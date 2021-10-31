Cruz Azul vs América LIVE

This Sunday, October 31st, one more chapter of the so-called Young Classic of Liga BBVA MX, when Cruz Azul and América meet on the Azteca Stadium field, a duel corresponding to matchday 16 and penultimate of the regular phase in the Grita México BBVA AP21 Tournament.

What time do América and Cruz Azul play?

The meeting between azulcremas and celestes will be scheduled to start at 17:05 hrs. Central Mexico time. On this occasion, La Maquina will act as a venue.



Previous Cruz Azul vs America

In addition to the pride that will always be at stake in games like this, the two teams come to this meeting with sufficient reasons so as not to allow victory to be taken away from them.

On the American side, the mood has been beaten after the 1-0 midweek defeat against Monterrey in the final of the Concacaf Champions League, so a victory against one of their greatest sporting rivals could represent that balm they need right now.

Regarding the situation of the Coapa team in the tournament, whatever happens today against La Maquina and next week against Rayados themselves, they have already assured access directly to the quarterfinals as leaders of the classification. They currently have 34 points, eight more than Atlas, their closest pursuer.

On the contrary, those of La Noria, current national football champions, arrive with the need to get the three points, because their situation in the table is not as comfortable as that of their rival. At the moment they are in seventh position with 20 points, the same from four other teams.

“We want to recover the memory and give much more than what we have given in football. We require good performance, there is no longer any margin for error, mathematics gives us to enter straight, it is a difficult week “, declared the Argentine player of Cruz Azul, Pol Fernandez, prior to engagement.

Do not miss LIVE coverage of the match between Cruz Azul and América here.