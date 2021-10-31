Cristiano Ronaldo, the greatest player with goal and assistance in Premier

Cristiano accumulated another record in his career by being the longest-lived player by scoring a goal and giving an assist in a Premier League match

ENGLAND — Cristiano Ronaldo became the oldest player to score a goal and assist in a league game Premier League. The 36-year-old Portuguese achieved that mark this Saturday in the game against Tottenham.

Furthermore, no one had made this achievement since Didier Drogba He did it, in a curious way, at the same age and against the same rival, and that is because the Ivory Coast striker achieved the same at 36 years of age in a duel against Spurs in 2014, when he played for him. Chelsea.

This is even the second time of the calendar year that the Portuguese achieves this achievement of a goal and an assist in the same game, since he had not done this since January 3 when he was still playing for Juventus. On that occasion he scored two goals and gave a touchdown pass in a game against Udinese.

The last time Christian did this in the Premier League it was, curiously, in a 5-2 win against Tottenham in April 2019. The ‘Commander’ scored two goals and gave an assist in that game.

This is the twelfth time that the Lusitanian has scored and assisted in the Premier League. Three times it was against Spurs, who are also the English rival who has scored the most goals in all competitions, with 11 in total.

With this Saturday’s entry, Cristiano Ronaldo reached 40 goals in the calendar year between clubs and national team. It is the eleventh time that the Portuguese has made more than 40 entries between January and December.