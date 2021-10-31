Cristian Castro and Sofía Vergara lived a torrid romance that almost ended at the altar

Cristian Castro has become one of the most difficult gallants to catch, and although he has always been very open To talk about her romantic relationships, now she remembers that there was a woman who was “unforgettable” in her life and to which he still has a lot of affection.

And it is that in the 2000s, the son of actress Verónica Castro had his love story with the Colombian Sofía Vergara, the same one who at some point broke the hearts of Luis Miguel and Jaime Camil, and even made them end their friendship.

Castro confirmed that he was also very much in love with the protagonist of “Modern Family” and that he is part of that list of hearts broken by the actress.

The Colombian has always attracted attention for her beauty and way of acting, so it is not difficult for Castro to have fallen in love with her.

However, recently the artist reminded the press that of all his partners that Vergara had was the most “unforgettable”.

Although he remembers her fondly, the “Happy Cock” did not want to talk about the reasons why the relationship ended, although it is said that it was because the “Modern Family” actress she never responded to the public request to marry him, a fact that marked him.

Currently, Cristian Castro is single and enjoys a great career in music, while Sofía Vergara achieved her goal of building a solid career in acting and a family with Joe Manganiello.