Conade names the winners

These were the winners of the 2021 National Sports Award.

The National Commission for Physical Culture and Sports (Conade), announced the winners of the 2021 National Sports Award, who were chosen from among several proposals by the qualifying jury, that for the first time had the participation of journalists from different states of the Republic Mexican.

Given this, the Secretary of Public Education, Delfina Gómez Álvarez, agreed with the president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, on the importance of this process, which has as a priority to give attention to an important sector that is sport, which is precisely what makes Mexico a great country.

Thanks to their achievements, between October 22, 2020 and October 10, 2021, more than 70 proposals were received, in non-professional sports modalities; professional sports; Paralympic sport; coach; judge-referee; Outstanding career in Mexican sports and in the promotion, protection or promotion of the practice of sports.

Following an extensive review of the applications received, as well as an intensive deliberation process, The list of winners in the non-professional sport modality was ruled:

• Aremi Fuentes Zavala, weightlifting

Meanwhile in professional sport:

• Julio César Urías Acosta, baseball

At paralympic sport, the winner was:

• Mónica Olivia Rodríguez Saavedra, for athletics

In the coaches category, the winners are:

• Jannet Alegría Peña, Paralympic taekwondo

• José Manuel Zayas, weightlifting

For judge-referee:

• Mayte Ivonne Chávez García, professional soccer

Meanwhile, the outstanding career in Mexican sport of:

• María del Rosario Espinoza Espinoza, taekwondo

• Carlos Armando Girón Gutiérrez, diving

The National Sports Award consists of a diploma signed by the president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador; a first class gold medal of 0.900, which will be complemented with a rosette and an economic amount of 796 thousand 5 pesos.