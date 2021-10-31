Colchicine showed efficacy in the treatment of patients with mild COVID-19

The balance between positive and negative effects could favor the intervention.

This medicine can also be used in children.

Based on the results of a new meta-analysis, colchicine was associated with a significant improvement in mortality in COVID-19 patients, but no improvement in the risk of need for ventilation mechanics.

The study reports that current evidence shows that SARS-CoV-2 infection progresses in different stages. The acute respiratory distress syndromes (ARDS) are seen in a significant proportion of patients fragile, after about the second week, and are related not only to uncontrolled viral replication, but also to host response.

Systemic inflammation is the hallmark of moderate to severe COVID-19 cases, triggering pulmonary infiltrates that lead to severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS).

The body of evidence identified includes the study with 936 hospitalized COVID-19 patients with severe to critical illness who were detained in their colchicine branch for futility, given that it did not show benefits in any of the critical outcomes.

On the other hand, patients with a recent diagnosis of COVID-19, a disease mild and risk factors for severe illness who used the drug, suggests a possible reduction in hospitalizations and in invasive mechanical ventilation requirements.

The results of this analysis suggest that in moderate, severe or critical patients, colchicine is not associated with important benefits with moderate certainty, while in patients with mild symptoms of recent onset it could reduce the evolution to severe disease that requires hospitalization. However, the authors indicated that further research is necessary to find more data.

Source consulted here