Cofepris warns of fake medicine

A alert sanitary by the Federal Commission for the Protection against Sanitary Risks / Cofepris) was issued on the Limustin product.

The warning about the product Limustin (tacrolimus) in one-milligram capsules bearing the lot number 129B0219, which is counterfeit, was issued after receiving health complaints from the company Landsteiner Scientific SA de CV

That company reported that the apocryphal product was not manufactured by them and when comparing studies with retention samples, irregularities were identified in the primary and secondary packaging, concluding that the product is indeed counterfeit.

Regarding the apocryphal product information, Limustin® (tacrolimus), which shows lot 129B0219 and expiration date DIC23 shows the following irregularities: the lot and expiration date does not correspond to the lotification system of the company Landsteiner Scientific SA de CV, the primary packaging is translucent in color and the pictogram of the pregnant woman obstructs the text and the security seal, the legends are in English and are observed

Blurred, the inside of the primary packaging has a cotton wick, the capsules have white and blue colors, different from the original color.