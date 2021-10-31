Coca Cola FEMSA announces job vacancies in Edomex and CDMX

Coca Cola FEMSA has just opened several job vacancies in Edomex and CDMX, so if you are looking for a job this is your opportunity.

Because the company is constantly expanding, it is looking for new personnel to join its work team.

What are the vacancies that Coca Cola FEMSA offers in Edomex and CDMX?

According to the employment portal, the beverage company is looking for general assistants, packers, storekeepers, vendors, delivery men, among others. Check the jobs page if you want to know all the available vacancies.

Currently, you can find salaries starting at 6,400 pesos per month, in addition to offering legal benefits, economic bonuses, training and weekly payments.

How to start working at Coca Cola FEMSA?

If you are interested in any of the vacancies of employment at Edomex and CDMX, you can apply through the same job platform, sending your CV by email

Similarly, you can apply for one of the job vacancies directly on the official website of Coca Cola FEMSA.

Subsequently, you must be patient and wait for company personnel to contact you and schedule a face-to-face interview.

If you have questions or need more information, please call 722 279 73 61, corresponding to the plant located in Toluca.

For employment in Mexico City, there is the number 800 223 36 72, headquarters located in the Álvaro Obregón delegation.

