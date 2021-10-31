Club América discarded for their match against Cruz Azul

One day away from concluding the Regular Phase of the tournament Scream Mexico A21, the America club will face before Blue Cross in one more edition of Classic Young. Given this, the team will have some changes for this match, as injuries and muscle discomfort have continued to affect the team throughout the season.

For this duel in the Aztec stadium, where the Eagles will be visitors, the azulcrema team will have a couple of casualties; the first is Mauro Lainez, who we know will be out for a long time due to his injury; the second is Richard Sanchez, that after the match against Striped he had a discomfort and that was why he will not be in the painting.

The latter is an important affectation, since it had been consolidated in the midfield and its absence weighs on the field of play, however, for this duel Pedro Aquino I would already be among the soccer players required by Santiago Solari, with the intention that that area is not so unprotected and that a good meeting can be made.

What is America playing against Cruz Azul?

The team of Coapa He has already secured his place in the Fiesta Grande for some games. The problem is that the fans are not satisfied with what happened midweek before Monterrey, so a match like this is important for the team to win, taking into account that in the previous tournament it was tied.