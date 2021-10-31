closed and without equipment: Audit

The baseball schools promoted by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador through the Physical Education of Excellence Program are closed and the equipment that was acquired for its operation is packaged or has nothing to do with the program, announced the Superior Audit of the Federation (ASF).

According to the compliance audit 2020-0-11100-19-0116-2021 116-DS, contained in the second installment of the audit of the Public Account 2020, the regional baseball schools of Campeche, Jalisco, Quintana Roo and in the The municipality of Texcoco is not in operation and the equipment acquired for its authorization continues to be packaged and stored in warehouses “without having been inventoried and without the corresponding receipts being issued,” the ASF reported.

Among the findings of the supervisory authority, it is also found that the governments of Baja California and Guanajuato could not verify that they received training services from the staff of the regional baseball schools, as well as the maintenance of computer equipment, although they did pay 3 million of pesos.

Read more | Baseball schools in Sonora to be built despite questioning, says AMLO

Even in Guanajuato it was detected that contractors transferred money to the personal accounts of public servants who participate in this public policy.

“One of the providers contracted by the state of Guanajuato to equip its regional baseball school transferred resources for 506 thousand pesos to 8 public servants who were attached to the Ministry of Public Education and who participated directly in the operation of the program without that the reasons for which they received said resources were justified ”, revealed the ASF.

In addition, the municipality of Texcoco, State of Mexico, acquired assets for 857 thousand pesos, but these are not related to the objective of the program and the existence of other equipment for which they paid 329 thousand pesos was not proven.

While the government of Quintana Roo did not accredit the existence of equipment – which it reported acquired – for 51 thousand pesos.

As a result of this audit, resources were recovered for 29 million pesos and the use and destination of 4 million 197 thousand pesos are pending clarification.

It is worth mentioning that this is not the first time that the ASF makes specific indications to this program.

In the compliance audit 2019-0-11100-19-0100-2020 100-DS, the supervisory authority reported that as a result of its intervention it had managed to reimburse the Federation Treasury for 63.3 million pesos before the end of 2019 and that had detected 17.6 million pesos pending clarification.

Through the Physical Education of Excellence program -which is in charge of the Ministry of Public Education (SEP) -, the federal government promotes the creation of spaces where young people can practice physical activities such as baseball, boxing and walking.

For 2020, this program was allocated 407 million pesos and for this 2021 a budget of 264.8 million pesos was authorized.

According to the budget project sent to the Chamber of Deputies, for next year 441.7 million pesos were requested for this program.