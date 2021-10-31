‘Clifford, the big red dog’: This is a day at work with the huge and adorable crimson pet that will win your heart – movie news

Inspired by Norman Bridwell’s popular children’s book series, the film opens in theaters on December 3.

Get ready because next December 3 the great Clifford will invade Spanish cinemas. No, we are not referring to the new enemy of Godzilla himself, but to the adorable crimson hound star of the most familiar movie of this Christmas, Clifford, the big red dog. The Paramount Pictures film promises to win the hearts of young and old, with a story about the beautiful friendship of a girl and her pet. A pet that grows in proportion to the unconditional love that the little girl feels for her, until she becomes a huge creature, which you will surely want to cuddle.

We do not deny that for us it is also cuddly, but can you imagine the chaos it can be to have the great Clifford roaming freely around your home, your office or your neighborhood? Upon the experience of working with a pet of this size The protagonist, Darby Camp, and the rest of the main cast of the film directed by Walt Becker, speak in the funny video that you can see on these lines.

It has been wonderful working with him, because Clifford is a very important part of this movie. Clifford seemed magical to me, but he sneezed on me. Clifford is … very big, very big [Darby Camp]

It seems that sharing scenes with a pet of these proportions is “fantastic“-without the odd mishap like sudden sneezes or eating catering food- as Rosie Perez assures us.”It is so big and soft that it makes you want to squeeze it and hug it“Explains the actress who gives life to Lucille excitedly. The same opinion is shared by her co-star, Jessica Keenan Wynn, who in the middle of the interview has to ask Clifford not to eat the hummus they have prepared for the actors and the actresses of the film.

Clifford wishes you Happy Halloween

Clifford signs up to everything, and to promote his imminent arrival in theaters, the scarlet canine has appeared, on his official Twitter account, disguised as Godzilla to celebrate Halloween. A tweet in which you can read: “Of course, Clifford is a kaiju for Halloween“. Surely the great Clifford is not the only mascot who is going to dress up for the scariest night of the year, although surely yours does not need a size XXXL.

Clifford, the big red dog is inspired by the character created by Norman bridwell for the Scholastic children’s book series, Clifford the Big Red Dog. A collection, started in 1963, which has 150 titles, and more than 129 million printed books, translated into 13 languages. The success of Bridwell’s work led the crimson dog to make the leap to the small screen, in 2000, with the animated fiction, Clifford the big red dog -Available in Spain on Amazon Primer Video.



The story introduces us to Emily Elizabeth (Camp), a teenager trying to fit in with her high school classmates and in her family life, which she shares with her mother (Sienna Guillory). Her world changes when she meets a magical animal rescuer, who gives her a cute puppy. Emily is happy to finally have a pet. But what is your surprise when you see that that sweet little dog has turned into a huge hound, that almost does not fit at home. Taking advantage of the fact that her mother is away for work, Emily and her funny Uncle Casey (Jack Whitehall) try to show everyone in the Big Apple that Clifford’s size is going to be in proportion to how affectionate and adorable he is.

Tony Hale, David Alan Grier, Russell Wong and John Cleese round out the main cast of the film. Clifford the Big Red Dog debuts on December 3 in theaters.