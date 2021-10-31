‘Cinderella’: The Best Movies On Amazon To Get Ready For Camila Cabello’s Version – Movie News

The new adaptation of ‘Cinderella’ will arrive in the Prime Video catalog on September 3, so we present you the best films that you will find right there to warm up your engines towards Camila Cabello’s version.

Less and less is missing for the exclusive premiere of Cinderella in the catalog of Amazon Prime Video (September 3), the new version written and directed by Kay Cannon with the participation of actress and singer Camila Cabello, Billy Porter, Idina Menzel, Nicholas Galitzine and Pierce Brosnan. For this reason, we put together a chronograph with the best proposals of the platform that will prepare and put you in the mood perfect for warming up engines and getting the new one more than ready remake of this universal classic. All these stories have something in common: protagonists curious about life, romance everywhere and many dreams to fulfill.

‘AFTER: IN A THOUSAND PIECES’ – (Watch now on Prime Video)

After: In a Thousand Pieces of Development After their tumultuous start to their relationship, Tessa (Josephine Langford) and Hardin (Hero Fiennes Tiffin) were on their way to making things work. Tessa knew Hardin could be cruel, but when a bombshell revelation occurs about the origins of their relationship – and Hardin’s mysterious past. But is he really the deep and thoughtful man Tessa fell madly in love with despite his furious exterior, or has he been a stranger all along?





‘ONE LIFE IN ONE YEAR’ – (Watch now on Prime Video)

Mitja Okorn’s One Year Life follows the story of Daryn (Jaden Smith), who at 17 has it all: he’s an athlete, smart, and has a virtually guaranteed place at Harvard. One day, Daryn manages to take a break to go to a concert with his friends and meets Isabelle (Cara Delevingne), a girl from the wrong side of town who turns her world upside down. Sparks start to run between the two as they start to come out. After learning that she is dying from a serious illness, Daryn shifts his focus to give Isabella a lifetime and experiences together in the year he has left..



‘CAN YOU KEEP A SECRET?’ – (Watch now on Prime Video)

Can you keep a secret? follows Emma Corrigan (Alexandra Daddario) a young woman with a stable but boring relationship, with the “perfect” man, who is currently trying to climb the corporate ladder of Panther Cola, a multinational beverage company based in London. On a business trip, believing that the plane you are on is about to crash, Emma tells her secrets and true frustrations to a stranger who is sitting next to her. When she reaches her destination safely, she feels liberated as she trusts that she will never see that person again.. But everything gets complicated when he discovers that the stranger is Jack Harper (Tyler Hoechlin), the young CEO of the company where he works who now knows every detail about his personal life.





‘THE MAP OF THE PERFECT INSTANTS’ – (Watch now on Prime Video)

The map of perfect moments follow Mark (Kyle allen), a teenager who happily lives the same day in an endless loop. Their world is turned upside down by Margaret (Kathryn Newton) who is also trapped in the time warp. What follows is a love story with a fantastic twist, in which the two struggle to figure out how they can escape their endless day.

Can you imagine living a romance within an infinite time loop?



‘THE NEW CINDERELLA’ – (Watch now on Prime Video)

The new Cinderella is the life of Sam Montgomery (Hilary Duff), who from the age of 8 lived in the San Fernando Valley with his father, owner of a popular sports-themed restaurant. Fearing that Sam needs a mother’s supervision and support, he ends up marrying Fiona (Jennifer Coolidge), a despicable woman who is only interested in her money. One day, with a cell phone misunderstanding, Sam, who goes by the nickname “Dinner Girl,” starts texting a boy who goes by the nickname “Nomad.” A strong connection arises between the two and a similarity of dreams and expectations of the future.



‘THE NEW CINDERELLA 2’ – (Watch now on Prime Video)

The New Cinderella 2, shows the peculiar relationship between Mary (Selena Gomez) and Joey (Drew seeley), who meet at a dance; the two find that they are attracted to each other. But Mary runs off before the dance is over, leaving him with a music player to discover her identity.

‘The new cinderella 2’ takes place between music, dance and youthful love.



‘PRINCESS BY ACCIDENT’ – (Watch now on Prime Video)

Princess by accident tells the story of GraceSelena Gomez), Emma (Katie Cassidy), his snooty stepsister, and Meg (Leighton Meester), her best friend. The three decide to use their savings to take a dream trip to Paris that turns out to be a great disappointment. When they decide to take a break from their lousy trip and walk into the lobby of a luxury hotel, one of them is mistaken for a spoiled British heiress. Before they have a chance to reveal their true identities, they will find themselves embroiled in all manner of misadventures during their Monte Carlo vacation.