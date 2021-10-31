Chucky Lozano in the clouds with Napoli

Rome Italy. The Mexican forward Hirving “Chucky” Lozano was a starter in the triumph of Napoli 1-0 in the Campania region derby against Salernitana and sealed his leadership in the A series Italian, with ten victories and a draw in eleven days.

He was part of the starting eleven in a trident completed by the Belgian Dries Mertens and the Italian Matteo Politano, since the Nigerian Victor Osimhen did not play due to a muscle injury, nor with Lorenzo Insigne, on the bench for ninety minutes by decision of the coach Luciano Spalletti .

Their encounter with the Mexican attacker ended in the 60th minute, when he was replaced by Macedonian Eljif Elmas.

It was the Polish Piotr Zielinski, with a goal in the 61st minute, after a header to the crossbar by Andrea Petagna, to score the decisive goal to prolong the flight of the Napoli, leader with three points of advantage over a Milan that later plays against Roma.

Both the Salernitana and the Napoli they finished the game with ten men, but the Neapolitan defense was confirmed excellent and once again kept a clean sheet. In eleven days, the Neapolitan team has only conceded three goals and scored 23.

Hat-trick of Dusan Vlahovic with Fiorentina

Serbian Dusan Vlahovic scored a great hat-trick, assisted by two assists from Spaniards José Callejón and Álvaro Odriozola, to crush Spezia 3-0 and place Fiorentina within a single point of the Champions League zone.

The Serbian forward, at 21 one of the most coveted players by big clubs, reached eight goals in this

A series

, after the 21 signed last year.

In the other matches on Sunday, Inter Milan beat Udinese 2-0 with a double from Argentine Joaquín Correa and secured its third position.

Empoli triumphed 2-1 in the Sassuolo field, while Genoa and Venice signed the tables (0-0).

