Chris Hemsworth proves that his stomach is not from this planet either: “A light meal”

Chris Hemsworth shows almost day by day how he kills himself in the gym, with long sessions loading weights or by cardiovascular exercise, and that is why his physique is one of the most striking and enviable in all of Hollywood.

Their workouts are very hard, and this has been demonstrated on several occasions, which complements them with a strict diet. However, he does not always eat so healthy, and it is that sometimes he also takes the opportunity to skip that diet with large meals.

The Australian actor has wanted to share an image in which he shows that he also takes breaks in his routines, and for that reason he has posed with two large pizzas, two plates of chicken wings and chips with salsa and a beer.

A meal that Hemsworth wanted to share, adding a caption with a lot of humor: “I just landed in Los Angeles and I have thought about starting with a healthy and super light meal“, he pointed out.

An image that has been a very well received

Many of his fans have been quick to respond with comments in a humorous tone: “It seems very healthy!”, “This is how Thor eats” and “It’s only the starters, right?”, Among others. A photograph that has reached more than 4 and a half million ‘likes’ in less than a day, and almost 20,000 comments.

On whether he will be able to burn all the calories that he has consumed in that meal. Yes, with total security, and we are facing a Chris Hemsworth who will soon return to the big screen with two great projects for which he will have to show off a slim physique, ‘Thor’ and the sequel to ‘Tyler Rake’.