Chris Evans would have an affair with Selena Gómez according to his Instagram-eint stories | Shows

In recent weeks, singer Selena Gómez and Marvel actor Chris Evans have been involved in a rumor that does not stop growing, since they began to follow each other on Instagram. Fans of both consider a potential romance between celebrities likely.

A relationship that began to be discussed when the Captain America interpreter followed the actress on Instagram, which triggered the followers to inquire to try to discover more details.

Chris Evans is single after ending his two-year relationship with actress Jenny Slate. The ex-partner met in 2016, during the filming of the movie Gifted.

Likewise, the interpreter of “Hit the lights” She is also single at the end of her relationship The Weeknd, who has now been linked to superstar Angelina Jolie.

A detail in one of the videos that Evans posted that went viral would have confirmed these rumors. This is one of the Instagram stories titled as “Rainy day activities” , where he comes out playing the piano and smiling at whoever holds the camera.

Selena Gómez would have been the one who recorded the video of Chris Evans playing the piano

So far everything seemed normal, but the fans realized that the piano itself was emitting a reflection in the left corner, which would have revealed a small track of which many have assured that it is a woman with a dark complexion with a black top identified as Selena Gomez. When starting with the hypotheses, the actor deleted the clip immediately.

It is not known if the storie was removed to silence rumors of an alleged relationship. At the moment, neither of them has spoken, but their followers do continue to wait for the slightest slip to verify the birth of a new hollywood couple.