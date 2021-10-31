Chon Zepeda finished Josue Vargas in the first round

After the mess they starred in during the weigh-in, the Mexican knocked out the Puerto Rican in the first minutes

The Mexican Jose ‘Chon’ Zepeda It only took one round to finish the Puerto Rican Josué ‘Prodigio’ Vargas at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Chon Zepeda it did not take long to demonstrate his power by connecting the face of Vargas to send him facing the canvas in the first exchanges.

Chon Zepeda only needed one round to knock out Puerto Rican Josué Vargas.

The Prodigy Vargas tried to recover, but Chon Zepeda He did not give him space and ended up cornering him in the corner where he repeatedly hit him in the face to force the referee to intervene to stop the fight at 1:45 of the first round.

With this victory, Chon Zepeda improves his record to 34-2 with 27 knockouts and is a silver World Boxing Council Superlight champion, while Vargas it stayed at 19-2 with 9 chloroforms.

During the weigh-in for the fight, both fighters engaged in a brawl which ended with a suspension for René Zepeda, brother and coach of Chon, who could not be in the corner of the Mexican and watched the fight from the stands.

Chon Zepeda cornered Josué Vargas to finish him off with his punches in the first round.

In the co-main event, Filipino Jonas Sultan surprised by beating Puerto Rican Carlos Caraballo by unanimous decision with cards 94-93, who lost undefeated to stay at 14-1.

Dominican Jonathan Guzmán (24-2, 23 knockouts) lost a split decision to North American Carlos Jackson (18-2, 11 chloroforms), while Dakota Linger and Mathew Gonzalez ended up drawing in their welterweight fight.