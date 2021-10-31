‘Choco’ Lozano reveals his best kept secrets in fun test with Cádiz

Cadiz, Spain.

The Honduran forward Antony ‘Choco’ Lozano He was put to the test this Thursday in a social test with Cádiz TV and revealed several secrets that were not known about him. ‘Choco’ Lozano was the figure of the Cadista team in the match against Villarreal, in which was dispatched with a historic hat-trick, but he had to leave due to annoyances and in the end they gave up a 3-3 draw on matchday 11 of the Spanish League. The scorer catracho underwent this fun exam, in which he confessed that it would be if he had not played football, his favorite food, song, another sport he likes and series and movies that he has seen lately.

Most beautiful city or country you have visited … “I really liked Hungary, I liked Budapets”. Non-sports idol … “My father is an example for me, a super upright person who is always willing to help others and is a reference for me too.” If you weren’t a footballer, you would be … “I never thought about it, but I would surely be doing another sport or I would have opted to study a profession.” Favorite food… “The Honduran bullets.” Favorite fruit… “The handle”. What do you like to do in your free time? “Usually I’m at home with the family, but playing a bit of play, that’s what I do the most.” Do you have a pet? “I have a dog, her name is Snowy.”