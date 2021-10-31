‘Choco’ Lozano reveals his best kept secrets in fun test with Cádiz
Cadiz, Spain.
The Honduran forward Antony ‘Choco’ Lozano He was put to the test this Thursday in a social test with Cádiz TV and revealed several secrets that were not known about him.
‘Choco’ Lozano was the figure of the Cadista team in the match against Villarreal, in which was dispatched with a historic hat-trick, but he had to leave due to annoyances and in the end they gave up a 3-3 draw on matchday 11 of the Spanish League.
The scorer catracho underwent this fun exam, in which he confessed that it would be if he had not played football, his favorite food, song, another sport he likes and series and movies that he has seen lately.
Most beautiful city or country you have visited …
“I really liked Hungary, I liked Budapets”.
Non-sports idol …
“My father is an example for me, a super upright person who is always willing to help others and is a reference for me too.”
If you weren’t a footballer, you would be …
“I never thought about it, but I would surely be doing another sport or I would have opted to study a profession.”
Favorite food…
“The Honduran bullets.”
Favorite fruit…
“The handle”.
What do you like to do in your free time?
“Usually I’m at home with the family, but playing a bit of play, that’s what I do the most.”
Do you have a pet?
“I have a dog, her name is Snowy.”
Favorite song..
“I have one called ‘Real warriors’ from ‘Secrets’.”
Favorite artist…
“Juan Luis Guerra”.
Last movie and last series you’ve seen …
“‘The Squid Game’ was the last series I saw that everyone is watching and I haven’t seen movies for a long time, I’m almost always watching series, but the last I think was ‘Eli’s Book’ by Denzel Washington”.
Favorite movie and series.
“I loved ‘La Casa de Papel’ series and Will Smith’s film ‘I’m a legend’, I love it.”
What country would you like to travel to?
“I would like to visit Dubai, it is a country that I would love to see.”
Place that provides you tranquility …
“My house (laughing).”
Another sport that you like …
“I like the NBA, I don’t usually practice it, but I do like to watch the NBA a lot.”
An experience that you would like to live …
“I would like to do bungee jumping, I don’t think I have the courage to ever do it, but I would like to.”