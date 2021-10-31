Chinese millionaire withdraws more than 780,000 dollars from the bank and asks the staff to count the bills by hand (PHOTOS)

The financial entity reported that the massive withdrawal was the result of a disagreement between the client and a security guard on the covid-19 protocols, after he asked him to wear a mask.

A chinese millionaire withdrew more than $ 780,000 from a bank and asked the bank’s staff to count all banknotes by hand “to avoid failures.”

The man, identified only as ‘Sunwear’, wrote on the Weibo social network that he withdrew about five million yuan ($ 783,000) in banknotes from the Bank of Shanghai after receiving “the worst service attention”, mentioning in particular the “terrible attitude” of the security guards. He also added that a couple of bank officials took two hours to count the money and remove it from the counter.

This is the maximum amount of cash that can be withdrawn, which is why the client said that he plans to return every day until withdraw all your savings and transfer them to other banks. It is unclear if he has withdrawn the rest of his money again.

Images of the millionaire loading wads of bills into boxes and suitcases and taking them to his car have gone viral on social media.

In a second publication, the millionaire expressed his dismay at the service and insisted that he did not refuse to wear the mask and complied with the rules of covid-19.