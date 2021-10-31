Can George Clooney’s school in LA boost Hollywood’s diversity?

In Hollywood’s relationship-based economy, barriers to entry for people of color begin at a young age, experts say.

Film and television crews offer solid, well-paying jobs, often protected by unions. But they are persistently lacking in non-white workers, who often have little exposure to jobs in the entertainment industry during high school and before.

What if there was a high school that recruited industry professionals, including Oscar-winning cinematographers and production composers, to give students that early training?

George Clooney and a group of A-listers, including Don Cheadle and Kerry Washington, are working with the Los Angeles Unified School District to fill that void by launching an academy that promises to provide hands-on education and training in the arts and sciences of filmmaking. for underserved communities. The planned school will be a magnet, meaning that students can apply from across the district.

The founders hope the effort, which will include internships at studios and production companies, will create better pathways to jobs in the entertainment business by training future set designers, costume designers and camera workers.

Clooney, who first discussed the idea with his agent Bryan Lourd and his producing partner Grant Heslov less than a month ago, said the industry has an unprecedented opportunity to act after years of receiving criticism for its lack of racial representation behind it. scene.

“Right now is a perfect time to get people involved, because now they have their sights on,” Clooney said in an interview Sunday. “It doesn’t make sense that Los Angeles of all places, Hollywood Ground Zero, is no longer part of this movement to get more underrepresented people into the process.”

The new school, dubbed the Roybal School of Film and Television Production, will debut in fall 2022 as a pilot program with ninth and tenth grade students and will be housed within the Edward R. Roybal Learning Center, west of Highway 110. Downtown .

The program is expected to expand to grades 11 and 12 over the next two years and, if all goes well, the program can grow to include more Los Angeles area schools.

The curriculum, which will be created by Los Angeles Unified School District educators in collaboration with industry players, is still in early development. Clooney and industry players are now tasked with reaching out to studios, talents, and other partners to get involved and provide volunteers, internships, funding, and equipment like camera lenses and visual effects and editing software.

The focus of the show is “below the line” jobs in film and television productions, which have historically been dominated by white people.

According to a study by USC’s Annenberg Inclusion Initiative, there were no women of color as cinematographers in the top 300 films from 2016 to 2018. White men accounted for 80% of film editor positions. Only 6% of production designers were people of color.

Some industry leaders have tried creative ways to improve hiring. Ava DuVernay and her team launched a search platform, called the Array Crew, for diverse teams that is free to anyone with verifiable industry credit.

And filmmakers and entertainment companies have worked with Los Angeles schools before. Warner Bros. in 2018 launched two programs to encourage middle and high school students at LAUSD LA Unified locations to consider careers in the film business, in association with the non-profit group Ghetto Film School and the mentoring program. Young Storytellers.

The founding of the Roybal Academy comes just a week after rapper Dr. Dre and music mogul Jimmy Iovine announced a new magnet at Audubon High School in Leimert Park.

District Superintendent Austin Beutner said Roybal’s advantage will be the combination of industry training with standard education, with film and television professionals working alongside math and science educators. Teaching the physics of light will intersect with learning the uses of camera lenses, for example.

“In simpler terms, we have makeup artists and costume designers in our schools every day; we just call them ninth graders, ”said Beutner, who will step down this month. “And what we’re trying to do is find a way to connect all these great careers with the students in our schools, and we needed a set of industry leaders to make it happen.”

Eighty percent of the population served by the Los Angeles Unified School District lives in poverty. Eighty-three percent of the district’s students are Latino or Black.

The new, application-only school is expected to serve 125-150 students in its first year and grow to 250 as it expands to additional grades.

The Roybal magnet will be 20% to 25% more expensive to run than other schools of its size, which would typically cost $ 5 million a year, said Beutner, who also served about a year as editor of The Times. The school’s annual budget is expected to be approximately $ 7 million, of which $ 2 million to $ 3 million will come from the project’s Hollywood partners.

The key, however, will be the “human capital” of the industry, the professionals who will work with the students.

“Ultimately, the kids will learn the skills they can use to enter the industry or go to college if they want to continue their courses,” said Heslov, who won an Oscar for producing “Argo.” “It’s a great thing, but in the end, selfishly, when George and I [produzcamos una película] in five years, we want there to be a real talent pool of young and diverse kids to choose from. “

The seed of the idea came when Clooney spoke with his friend and “Les Miserables” producer Eric Fellner of Working Title Films about the London Screen Academy, which Fellner co-founded in 2018.

Inspired by his friend’s work in Britain, Clooney called Lourd, the co-chair of the Creative Artists Agency, who turned to Beutner. Now the industry coalition supporting the project includes household names like Mindy Kaling and Eva Longoria, along with Nicole Avant, a former US ambassador to the Bahamas.

Lourd said organizers hope their program can inspire similar initiatives in other schools and districts.

Before the pandemic, the film and sound recording industry employed 152,500 people in Los Angeles County, according to the state. But the company also has centers across the country, including in Georgia, Louisiana, and New York.

“We realize that it is a school, and I think everyone’s hope is for it to be moldable and scalable,” Lourd said. “Our intention is to be the example…. It’s not about us; it is about us as the organizing force around what we hope can be a community effort ”.

