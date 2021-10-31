Cameron Díaz gives us his best tips to succeed in dating apps – Para Ti Magazine

Achieving a match that makes us happy is quite a complication. These tips from a beautiful and talented Hollywood star, perhaps, can help you achieve your goal

The applications to meet people are already a classic for years … Who has not ever used one? The actress brings you important tips so that you can enjoy its use in the best way and get the most out of it.

Many love stories succeed after having a profile in one of these Applications In a recent interview, the actress surprised more than one by mentioning some tricks up their sleeve and achieve successful results.

Cameron Day a winner in these apps

It all started on the show ‘The Drew Barrymore Show ‘, there they told a peculiar story about a not funny experience. “I have a friend who said:”These guys give me a match, we talk, we have a good time, but everything goes to waste after the first date, What exactly do you do on a first date?”Shared the interviewer.

According to the presenter’s story, her friend asks her dates if they want to have children. Immediately, Cameron He reacted in a funny way and replied: “Girl, that is not asked on the first date, you scare him away, hahaha. Never ask them that, you always make the topic of conversation about their favorite food, a movie that never bores them or even their favorite color, but that of children, NEVER “.

Although Cameron Diaz he also thinks that we should be clear from the start and maybe the girl had every right to put the cards on the table from the first moment, so they know if they want to start a relationship or not.

“She is looking for something stable, she probably got tired of men looking for her for a while, we don’t know what she’s going through, but I admire her for being direct “the driver explained to Cameron.

“It is better to be clear and even analyze the strange messages that you may catch. If there is something that does not give you a good feeling, stop and leave that place, for something you are feeling uncomfortable. The important thing is to be unique and not pretend“concluded the actress who is currently married and does not use these applications but knows exactly how they are used.

.