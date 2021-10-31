Caleb Plant’s defiant response to Mike Tyson for defending Canelo Álvarez

Mike Tyson defended Canelo Alvarez and Caleb Plant responded to him (Photo: Instagram @ calebplant / @ canelo / Reuters)

Days after Caleb Plant and Saúl Canelo Álvarez face one of the most important lawsuits of their careers, the statements begin to be more constant and sharp. In the most recent chapter of verbal attacks, the American boxer stood out, who lashed out at the legendary Mike Tyson. And it is that, in recent weeks, the heavyweight gave its support to the Mexican and underestimated the performance of Sweet hands, for which he made his disagreement known.

After being questioned about his opinion about Tyson’s controversial statements, which questioned his boxing quality, Plant did not limit himself and assured that the forecast of Iron mike is wrong. He even ventured to remind him of harsh chapters that stained the glory he built in his professional career.

“Tyson was stronger than Buster Douglas, but that didn’t help him against someone who was determined to win. He was stronger than Lennox Lewis, he was stronger than Evander Holyfiled, but winning a fight involves much more than being stronger than someone. There are many keys and many factors involved in combat and it has nothing to do with force “, he assured in an interview with the specialized media FightHype.

Mike Tyson assured that Canelo was going to knock out Caleb Plant (Photo: Youtube / Hotboxin ‘with Mike Tyson)

Plant’s hostile reaction stemmed from the controversial statements made by the former professional boxer. At some point he went on to say that “Caleb Plant is going to be quartered. It’s going to kill him, it’s that simple. If he’s your friend, you’re going to his funeral. They are going to tear it to pieces. Yes, he has the complexion and the protection, but he will be surpassed by this Mexican ”.

In your reply, Caleb Plant cited the names of those characters who came to complicate Tyson’s career. The first one was James douglas, American boxer who in 1990 made him lose the titles of the International Boxing Federation (IBF), World Boxing Association (WBA) and the World Boxing Council (WBC) and sealed the first negative stain on Mike’s perfect record.

Evander Holyfield, for his part, stripped him of the WBA title in November 1996. However, when he sought to regain the scepter, in June 1997, Mike Tyson was disqualified from the fight. In fact, the episode is remembered for the embarrassing moment when bit and tore a piece out of the ear of his adversary.

Should Canelo beat Caleb Plant, he will become the first Mexican and 118-pound boxer to win all the division titles (Photo: Ed Mulholland / Matchroom / EFE)

Finally, Lennox Lewis was the one who settled the fourth defeat in the final stage of the race of Iron mike. It was on June 8, 2002 when, in Memphis, Tennessee, he gave him a knockout in the eighth round and won the titles of the WBC, IBF and International Boxing Organization (OIB). In that way, when mentioning the third of fighters, Caleb Plant sought to vindicate his pride and assert themselves in the fight for all the belts in the division.

