Broncos to immortalize Peyton Manning in Ring of Fame

The Hall of Fame quarterback will be recognized by Denver in the Week 8 game against Washington

The Denver Broncos haven’t had much success since Peyton manning retired, a month after becoming the first starting quarterback to win the Super bowl with two different teams.

However, the legacy of Manning lives at Empower Field at Mile High, where he will be honored Sunday in pregame ceremonies and at halftime for his inclusion in the Hall of Fame and in the Ring of fame of the Broncos.

Peyton Manning will be immortalized by the Denver Broncos. Getty Images

“I don’t know what leader I would be without Peyton and without that daily example of leadership and greatness, “said Von Miller, team leader in sacks and one of two. Broncos who conquered the Super bowl 50 with Manning. The other champion still on the team is kicker Brandon McManus.

Miller said he was fortunate to be part of a large number of leaders in the locker room and “Peyton Manning definitely tops that list. “

“I really feel blessed to have been sitting, watching and playing with Peyton“Miller stated.

The confluence between the coach of the Broncos, Vic Fangio, and Manning, goes back a long time. Even before Fangio came to Indianapolis as the Colts’ defensive coordinator one season after he Manning he was Rookie of the Year.

“I know Peyton since he was 13 or 14 years old. I used to come to the New Orleans Saints facility when I was a coach there, “said Fangio, who began his coaching career in the NFL managing Saints linebackers from 1986 to 1994 and whose career spanned 35 years.

“During the recess of the campaigns then there were no such things as organized team activities, but if there were enough players, they would go out and train, and practice some defensive maneuvering with what they had,” said Fangio.

“There were days when we didn’t have quarterbacks or just one, but we had to Peyton there sending passes to our professional players. “

Peyton Manning led the Denver Broncos by winning Super Bowl 50. Getty Images

Fangio and Manning They met again in 1999 with the Colts, when they both helped turn them from a 3-13 team in their first season. Manning in another, he was 13-3 at the start of a 12-season run in which the club averaged 11.5 wins per season.