Boom Karts, the copy of Mario Kart for Android that is succeeding

If you have an Android mobile you have surely tried to search for lifelong games on Google Play. Many are available, others are in modified versions, and others do not have mobile adaptations. Today we come to recommend you Boom Karts, the copy of Mario Kart that is succeeding in Google Play. It is a game that has wanted to copy, almost literally, the popular dynamics of the nintendo game: kart-style cars, different characters, very rare circuits and multiplayer racing with traps and surprise boxes. It has everything that makes Mario Kart special!

Download the Mario Kart fake for Android phones

Yes, we know there is a version of Mario Kart developed by Nintendo available on Google Play. If you have played you will know that it looks like everything except a Mario Kart. What’s more, the game we’re talking about today has more of the original than the official Nintendo mobile version.

Boom Karts is the game that we are going to recommend you download and that many people are talking about. It is not new, far from it, but it is becoming more and more popular. It has everything you can expect from a good copy of Mario Kart, including online races to play with people from all over the world.

It has very crazy circuits, cars of all kinds, different characters and the best of Mario Kart: the traps and obstacles that you can throw at your opponents. You can play with friends, against AI or with random users from all over the world.

The perfect racing game to play with friends

If you want to play Mario Kart with your friends you need everyone to have a Nintendo console, the game and a pass to play online. It is quite rare that all your friends have this, but it is very likely that they have a Android mobile.

Just download Boom Karts, create a race, and you’re done. The game is simple and although it is not as good as the original, you may be surprised by everything that it includes. The developer doesn’t say so, but she has copied everything in Mario Kart and put it in her game without licenses and with different colors and different shapes.

It is a very interesting game that we recommend you try if you like racing and hanging out. its multiplayer mode makes it difficult to get bored fast and the difficulty is increasing.