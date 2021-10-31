Billie Eilish and Rosalía have the perfect Halloween costume and you hadn’t noticed | Big Bang

!Halloween It is just around the corner! The night par excellence of scares, horror movies, sweets thanks to the typical “Trick or Treat” and, of course, the night of the most terrifying costumes. Everything indicates that this year the characters of The Squid Game They are going to become the kings of all parties (although there are many more options), but if you are one of those who are looking for something a more original costume for Halloween And even away from the typical world of scary movies, keep reading!

If you still don’t have your perfect costume for the night of October 31 or for Halloween weekend in general, from LOS40 we propose you the outfits more related to some of your favorite artists, all of them musical, how could it be otherwise. Who was going to tell you that dressing up as J Balvin on Halloween would be one of the best ideas? Or that Rosalía and Billie Eilish had already provided you with the perfect inspiration for your Halloween costume? As much as it may surprise you, some of these “Halloween costumes” were hidden within some of his most famous video clips.

Halloween: dress up as the creepy version of your favorite singers

Rosalia Halloween Costume

Copy the outfit from Rosalia it is always a challenge, that is clear. But although there was a carnival in which his styling of the video clip of With Height swept and imitators appeared everywhere, now that Halloween has arrived it is the perfect time to rescue his style in You don’t leave here. It is one of his darkest themes of The evil will, as far as thematic is concerned, and that is perfectly reflected in the artist’s aesthetics.

You will need: a red poncho or cape, extremely light lenses that give a bit of bad vibes and, the most difficult thing, a lot of skill so that they baby hair braided they fit you like her. Now you just need to sing like Rosalía!

Billie Eilish Halloween Costume

If you are a fan of Billie eilish and you are looking for a costume for Halloween you are in luck. In the outfits of the videos of When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? and the same ones with which he was seen back then can be an incredible source of inspiration. We propose you the video of When the party’s over, for which you will need a lot of black paint, or that of You should see me in a Crown, not suitable for those with a phobia of spiders.

Rihanna Halloween Costume

Rihanna It’s always synonymous with getting the outfit right, so if you’re looking for a singer-inspired Halloween costume but don’t want to give up going sexy, this is yours! Among the video clips of the Barbados, Disturbs earn in what to creepy refers and we suggest that you copy the look with which it appears almost at the end, with a short bob cut wig and blank eyes (with contact lenses).





Rihanna at the MET Gala 2021 / Getty Images / Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP via Getty Images

If this option does not convince you, we leave you option B: her look from the last MET Gala. Elegant, sophisticated and suitable for Halloween (although not as much as Kim Kardashian’s).

Maluma Halloween Costume





Bad Halloween party / Getty Images / Photo by Taylor Hill / Getty Images

The Colombian singer in his video clips tends more to look for a sexy image than a terrifying one, as we have shown you on several occasions. However, you can replicate the Halloween costume that the singer himself wore in 2019 to the party of Heidi klump (the real queen of costumes). Elegant and mysterious, with an air of The Phantom of the Opera.

J Balvin Halloween Costume

J Balvin surprised the whole world with the launch of Colors practically in the middle of the pandemic and, perhaps that is why you have overlooked the styles of their video clips. Now that we have fewer restrictions and if you are a fan of makeup worked for Halloween, you can encourage yourself to make a wound like the one the singer wears in the clip of Red.

Michael Jackson Halloween Costume

We know that it is a classic, but it cannot be missing from the list, and as such, it presents itself. Is there a better video-inspired Halloween costume than Thriller by Michael Jackson?

Miley Cyrus, Ariana Grande and Lana Del Rey Halloween Costume

The perfect costume for groups, although you can always choose your favorite, of course. The three pop divas dressed up in black angels to give voice to the soundtrack of the latest version of Charlie’s Angels with this great success: Don’t call me angel. A Halloween costume that will not go unnoticed.

Lady Gaga Halloween Costume

Psychedelic looks, disturbing and perfect for Halloween, so were the styles of some of the video clips of Lady Gaga. For example in Bad romance, one of the best known, there are several different options with which you will be sure. Also, if you work it out a bit, no one will have any doubts that you are the most extravagant singer in pop!

Ed Sheeran Halloween Costume

The British surprised in the video of Bad Habits with a most vampiric aesthetic and, therefore, perfect for Halloween! A more current costume, impossible.