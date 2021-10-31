“Best Shape Of My Life”: Will Smith presents his new show and tells of an important moment in his life

USA. – Will Smith He confessed to having had a hard moment where he almost decided to take his own life. The actor spoke of the event in the trailer for his new YouTube series called “Best Shape Of My Life”; In this project, he aims to lose 20 pounds in 20 weeks in a healthy way.

In the preview we can see him writing his memoirs, exercising and sharing quality time with his family, whom he totally adores and always supports in everything they propose, for which they do the same with the renowned actor of Hollywood. What surprised fans was that Will said that when he started the project he thought he was in a good time, but he was not.

It seems that Will Smith he believed he was getting into the best shape of his life, although mentally he was on another stage. It is that the whole process led him to discover many hidden things about himself that he had not wanted to face before, which completely baffled him. After mentioning that, he said that it was the first time in his life that considered committing suicide.

Clearly after such a statement, Smith’s fans were not silent, they showed great concern for the actor in the comments. Some of them thanked him for showing his way and realizing that everyone’s life can get uphill at times. Many people have the belief that celebrities do not suffer, and that is completely false.

Social pressure feels much stronger when you are living in front of the cameras, so it is important that celebrities like Will Smith dare to tell your story. It does not hurt to clarify that in case of suffering depression or having self-destructive thoughts, professional help should be sought immediately. We can all be in a bad time, but there is always a way to get back to being right.



