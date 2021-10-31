Ben Affleck: “Everyone has an opinion about me”

‘The Last Duel’ is a film with a very topical narrative disguised against the backdrop of Medieval Europe. The Ridley Scott film reunites Matt Damon and Ben Affleck as lead actors and co-authors of a script, twenty years after writing together and winning an Oscar for ‘The Indomitable Will Hunting’. ‘The Last Duel’ tells, from three different perspectives, the attack on Marguerite de Carrouges (Jodie Comer) by Jacques Le Gris (Adam Driver).

After the rape, Le Gris must defend himself against the accusations against him and duels with Marguerite’s husband, Sir Jean de Carrouges (Matt Damon). While it may seem like an epic war story, the film offers a social background that Scott has carefully constructed that is about much more than meets the eye. “The Last Duel” features sword fights, beautiful settings, and precise attention to period details. The film was driven by Damon and Affleck, who stumbled upon Eric Jager’s book on Lady Marguerite. Affleck (Berkeley, USA 1972) is Count Pierre, who becomes master and lord of the lands of all and protects the character of Le Gris, his faithful servant and companion of orgies.

-Why did you decide to write this script?

-We believe that empathy is lacking and with stories like this we can talk about other people’s culture. The world of women is ignored in many moments of history, we ignore their presence and that is what the first two acts of the film are about. When Matt was looking for a writer, he suggested the idea of ​​collaborating together. We were at a dinner party and I asked him: What is the book about? He told me about it and I found it very interesting. Everything was very organic. Then Nicole Holofcener, writer and director, joined to provide the vision from Lady Marguerite’s point of view. We were surprised how the men of the time took very meticulous notes of what they did at all times and had nothing recorded of what women did.

-What would you highlight from a narrative told up to three times?

-The work of the actors. I think Jodie Comer and Adam Driver had the most difficult task in this film. It is very difficult to interpret the same scenes from three perspectives, we were very lucky to have two such exquisite actors. I should also mention the work of Ridley Scott, a guy with a brutal and contagious energy. The great challenge was to show a brutal scene from various interpretations while honoring each character. Each one has their own vision of the events, as in a conversation between two people who when they tell their version is always different. Everyone has different experiences that are rooted in their personal values.

-Is this a film to provoke a conversation?

-I sincerely hope this film generates catharsis and empathy. I would like him to develop compassion for others in the viewer, to understand that we should not look at what we see only from our perspective. We want the audience to understand that the reality of another person depends on their history, culture and education.

-Treachery and revenge in the France of the fourteenth century. However, at the center of the plot is a woman who has suffered trauma.

-In many cases, women today are still invisible. This is a story that gives voice to an invisible character. It is not just the accusation of a brutal attack, but the fight for justice. We found it important and interesting to tell a story that was not the accusation of a bad person, but pointed to the cultural background shared by Europe and countries colonized by European countries, where women have not been seen as human beings for many centuries. In fact, many residual aspects of that perspective remain. We have done something deliberate, we have pointed out the corruption of the institutions. Today, there are still morally bankrupt institutions with overwhelming misogyny. We did not want to accuse a person, but the Church, Science, the Court. They were in command of the education and culture of the people. The behavior is encouraged and my character represents a complete villain because he is the representation of the institutions.

Ben Affleck, Adam Driver and Matt Damon in ‘The Last Duel’.



-Why is the story of Marguerite de Carrouges not so well known in the world?

-It is a fairly well-known story in France. It is true that, in the United States, no one knew about Marguerite’s life, despite being a powerful and extraordinary woman. The story is like that, ignore the women

-Do you think that women face tragedy better when it touches their lives?

-Women respond better when it comes to processing and recognizing their own emotions. Especially when they share what they feel. Men don’t often connect words and emotions in the same way. Sometimes men see sharing their feelings as a weakness, especially in a situation like the one presented in this film. When tragedy comes into their lives men tend to deny. They do not know how to accept or negotiate with emotions.

– Are you in a good moment of your life?

-Age does not forgive, but it is true that I am in a personal critical moment. I am happy. Life treats me well and I am very proud to be here sharing this movie. We are the sum of our experiences, good or bad, and there are things that I regret.

-Do you feel that no matter how much you show your talent you are underestimated in Hollywood?

-One ends up understanding the give and take of this profession that I love so much. Part of the price I have to pay is those antagonistic comments. Everyone has an opinion on me and I have learned to live with it. I know well when I have been wrong, when I have failed, when I have lived up to my potential, when I have repented. But I have always been thorough, giving my all in my work. Developing my own criteria is the healthiest thing I have done in my life.

-He has achieved fame, success, money, family. What motivates you?

-I like to face different challenges, I enjoy making movies, watching them, they are part of my DNA. Working makes me happy, at this moment in my life it motivates me to feel proud of what I do.