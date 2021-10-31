Ben Affleck and JLo put their love to the test with a long distance relationship

Since Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck They unleashed rumors of a possible romance, the couple had not separated. Between dinners, luxurious trips and casual outings they did not stop shouting their love to the world.

However, in recent weeks, the connection between celebrities has been affected due to their busy schedules, since their multiple commitments do not allow them to be together as they would like.

And is that currently, the also called “Diva del Bronx” works on the set of the movie “The Mother” for Netflix in Vancouver, while the actor is focused on his new project, “Hypnoti,” which is filmed in Los Angeles and Texas.

Some media like E! They suggest that the couple do their best to be able to see each other as often as possible, making trips from one city to another.

As it happened a few weeks ago, where Jennifer Lopez flew from Vancouver to Los Angeles to be with Ben Affleck for a few days at the actor’s house and then return to fulfill his commitments.

The eyes are still on the couple, since reconciling after 17 years is not easy, which means that their connection is very large and they will know how to deal with these temporary distance problems.

Celebrities are expected to spend the end of the year festivities together in the company of their children, just as they have planned for months.