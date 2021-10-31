BBVA. Users report app failures today October 31, 2021

Karen Guzman

Mexico City / 10.31.2021 07:25:47





From the early hours of this Sunday, BBVA Mexico users report not being able to access the mobile application and the bank’s website to carry out operations.

According to reports on social networks, when trying to access the legend appears: “Sorry, the service is temporarily inactive. Please try again later ”or“ Service not available at the moment ”.

Other users of the bank complain that, in addition, cannot withdraw cash from ATMs or use debit card since dawn today.

According to the responses made by the bank to user publications, are already working to resolve the incident as soon as possible, so they asked to enter the app within the day.

BBVA is the largest bank operating in Mexico with more than 20 million clients, of which around half already use digital channels to carry out transactions.