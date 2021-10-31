Barros Schelotto calls many Liga MX players

The new strategist, coach of the Paraguayan national team, put together his first squad list for the next knockout rounds.

October 30, 2021 07:04

The brand new soccer coach of Paraguay, Guillermo Barros Schelotto, called this Friday to 23 players who are active in foreign clubs for the matches that the Albirroja will dispute against chili and Colombia the eleven and 16 November for the South American qualifier to Qatar-2022 World Cup.

The guaranies, eighth in the standings with 12 points, four from the fifth place that gives place to the playoffs, urgently need to win to regain your hopes of qualifying.

Thursday eleven will receive The Red in the stadium Defenders of the Chaco Asuncion and Tuesday 16 will visit Colombia on Barranquilla for the dates 13 and 14 of the qualifier, respectively. Barros Schelotto He modified very little the usual payroll selected by his predecessor, his Argentine compatriot Eduardo Berizzo, dismissed after the defeat that he applied Bolivia to Paraguay last 14 October in Peace. The list will be completed next week with 7 local players.

One of the surprises for specialists is the call to Matias Rojas, from the Argentine Racing. “I know him well. We followed him when we were in Lanús and it can be a variant in midfield”.