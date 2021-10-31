Barbie already has her Ken for the movie and it will be Ryan Gosling – New Woman

For the happiness of many Barbie he already has his Ken perfect for your movie and will be nothing more and nothing less than the handsome Ryan Gosling.

As has been known for a few months, Margott robbie will be the one who gives life to the famous doll Barbie, becoming the perfect pair for the characters of Mattel.

The wristband that a whole generation has grown up with has been in the works for some years now and will be led by Greta gerwig and your partner Noah Baumbach.

Although the actor had already been selected for the role, he had to reject it due to schedule incompatibilities. However, the crisis of coronavirus postponed his recordings and allowed Ryan join the cast.

Is Barbie the perfect traditional doll?

The last summer Margot was in charge of giving some details of the plot ensuring that the film is focused on breaking down all the prejudices around this mythical plastic doll and will tell the story from another point of view.

“People in general when they listen to Barbie they already think: ‘I know what the movie is about’, and then they hear the name of Greta Gerwig, who is writing and directing the film and they are like, ‘Okay, well, at what I better not know what the movie is about, “he said. – Margot robbie

Although no further details are known, his recordings are expected to begin in the 2022. What we do know is that it will have two great and handsome Hollywood.

Gosling, one of the most sought-after actors today, was a candidate for the Oscar by Half nelson (2006) and La La Land (2016).

For its part, Margot was nominated for Oscar for best actress for I, Tonya (2017) and best supporting actress for Bombshell (2019), and will also be the producer of the film about Barbie.