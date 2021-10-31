Atlético de Madrid defeats Real Betis in Laliga

Madrid Spain. Atlético de Madrid had no problem taking the 3-0 win against Real Betis, with the mexican Andrew Saved as a starter, in matchday 12 on the Wanda Metropolitano field.

Midfielder Hector Herrera he entered the exchange for the mattress squad at minute 84, while Diego Lainez had no minutes of play with the Sevilla team.

The Argentine Rodrigo de Paul had his best performance since he arrived with the rojiblancos.

He was the leader of the great first half of the Athletic, which overcame the pressure of Betis and that, even without Joao Félix, counted an unusual number of occasions this season: a header from Giménez, a shot from Griezmann, a shot from Correa, two shots from De Paul, another stop from Claudio Bravo to the French attacker, quick combinations … And Carrasco’s goal, in the 26th minute, claimed with his best dexterity, with that dribble and that explosive shot with which he scored 1-0.

The Belgian winger faced Martín Montoya, who he passed with a cut with his right to launch a powerful left-footed shot to beat Claudio Bravo.

Pellegrini made changes for Betis to react

Although Pellegrini’s reaction to the interval, the change of the two extremes (Rodri and Juanmi left, Tello and Aitor Ruibal entered), it was also the brief reaction of Betis, which seemed another ten minutes, reappeared in the area with a volley of Carvalho, much more present in the opposite field, about to achieve 1-1 in a header from Willian José, the match always transmitted that it was yes or yes of Atlético.

Shortly after, Pezzella scored 2-0 at his own goal, which otherwise, without his intervention, would probably have had the same fate because Giménez waited only to hole the goal with his head. There was still half an hour to go, a shower of water, and a smooth ride to a remarkable victory for the Atlético de Madrid, enlarged with the 3-0 score by Joao Félix, who joined De Paul’s party with his first goal this season.