Aremi Fuentes: I had a lot of difficulties to get to Tokyo 2020

Amid the uncertainty for the future of weightlifting as an Olympic sport, the medalist at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, Aremi Fuentes got the National Sports Award 2021 on the Non-Professional Sports category. This recognition is for the one born in Tonalá, Chiapas, an award for her effort to face a series of adversities to compete in the last summer fair.

“Before Tokyo 2020 happens many injuries, But I never stopped dreaming of fighting to the end I visualized myself on the podium despite the difficulties that I was going through at that time, something that was not in my hands, I was not 100, the body can sometimes be suffering different types of injuries, but then the only thing I can do is listen to it and take care of it ”, said the bronze medalist in category 76 kg.

Aremi was the only athlete who achieved hang a medal individually after the podiums for the Bronze in a duo of Alejandra Orozco and Gabriela Agúndez in synchronized diving 10m platform, in addition to Luis Álvarez and Alejandra Valencia in Mixed Archery and the third place that got the Mexican National Team U-24 in soocer.

“Fills me with pride as a woman, as an athlete he having obtained this award that I wanted for many years, that every year I dedicated time and dedication to what I was doing together with my coach in order to achieve this and well, more proud that both my coach and I are, we won this award and well we are very excited having achieved this, it is a dream ”.

The uncertainty in weightlifting

The Weightlifting has always generated controversy due to the high numbers of doping cases that have been given over the years that have modified the Olympic medal table.

“The situation is getting more and more serious”, Announced at the end of last February the president of the International Olympic Committee, Thomas Bach, faced with the deep crisis of this classic discipline, based mainly on muscular strength. “If weightlifting continues to accumulate doubts and the podiums are redesigned to the rhythm of the controls, the IOC will have to assess its place in the program of the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris and in future editions ”, he threatened.

Faced with such a situation, Fuentes spoke about the responsibility that she has to instill her discipline in the youth and also the doping test series that are more continuous in their preparation prior to their return to competitions at the end of this 2021.

“Yes it is true that when the uncertain whether or not they will leave weightlifting for Paris 2024, you create some concern, but I think that more than anything it is to trust the authorities to do something about it and also as an athlete to put a grain of sand promoting children and youth and those who are already in the high performance of be as clean as possible, as straight as possible, because nothing better than being this as straight as possible ”.