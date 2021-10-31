Aras blames ‘competition’ for lack of flow

Chihuahua— The company Aras Invesment Group has enough resources to pay the principal payment and shareholder returns, and what led to “rescheduling the payments” was a flow problem generated by a bad competition campaign, the withdrawal of capital from some, and because it has invested in new promotions where dividends are generated.

René Vargas, legal representative of the Sociedad Anónima Promotora de Inversión (SAPI), specified that although they expect this situation to be regularized no later than three months, they have the commitment not to pay both dividends and capital in an extemporaneous manner, beyond a few 15 days after expiration.

He added that the entire company is not affected but only two of the more than 60 Sapis, so the damage is minimal.

He assured that of the 12 thousand shareholders that exist in Chihuahua, there is an impact on the payment of less than 300.

He said that “only in the city of Chihuahua there are these cases of deferred payment, since there is no problem in other municipalities of the entity or in any of the remaining 17 cities in which Aras Business Group has operations outside the entity” .

Without a doubt, he commented, that the bad campaign perpetrated against the company has generated a lot of confusion among people who have wanted to invest, among those who have in Aras and have stopped doing so, “but the noise is more than the reality of the company ”.

Vargas said that recently, the State Attorney General’s Office announced that of the 11 companies dedicated to investment promotion, Aras was the only one with real estate guarantees for investors’ resources, in addition to having facilities and offices own.

Also recently, the State Congress issued information in this regard and reiterated that the firm has multiple properties in the name of the company.

He pointed out that Aras Business Group has been in the Chihuahuan market for six years: it has a presence in Chihuahua, Juárez, Delicias, Parral, Cuauhtémoc, among others, as well as in 17 other cities outside the entity.

There are investments in Mexico, Monterrey, Guadalajara, Rivera Maya and Jalisco, to name a few, be it in real estate developers, tourism and mining, in which there are large investments due to the strength of the company, and from where the dividends are generated for to pay.

“The company does not have any crisis in the least,” he stressed, and there is only a delay derived from the flow problem.

He insisted that the dates of dividend payments to shareholders would only be deferred by 15 days, that is, if it is dated October 30, it will be scheduled or negotiated with the investor to make a reinvestment, and this is regulated in no more than two weeks.

He assured that managers and advisers are trained to provide this documentation to shareholders and will attend to any case that arises to provide a prompt solution to this issue.

He reported that, so far, they have already agreed to the reinvestment with some 214 shareholders personally, and the vast majority have given their vote of confidence.

The legal advisor asked the investors of the city of Chihuahua not to be left with the dubious disclosure in media and social networks, and to approach their consultant to make them aware of the economic reality of the company, which is very solid.

He dismissed having frozen accounts, as it is reported in the media, and the institutions that do that summon companies to check where the shares and capital come from, and why there are flow problems, but until today no authority has them. has quoted to see the present situation.

It is important, he added, for the community in general to approach their consultant to expose first-hand the credit they have.

He indicated that people with shares within an investment promoting corporation, work and are not sitting on top of money, because that would be a “pyramid” and it is not like that: everything is invested to have the flow and make payments.

He pointed out that there is the necessary solvency to do so, but now there was a flow problem that is expected to be regularized in a short time.

Vargas stressed that as a result of the disinformation campaign generated by the competition, it has generated confusion among investors, and there are those who think that the rescheduling of the capital payment and yield is going to take many months, but in reality it is only a temporary setting.

He emphasized that the company now has a good time because it registers many investments in both private and public sectors, with the capital of the shareholders that is where the dividends are generated.

To express question about the statement of the delegate of the National Commission for the Defense of Users of Financial Services (Condusef) Gabriel Ramiro Leija, that he operates under two names and one of them is not registered with the National Banking and Securities Commission or with that For instance, he specified that the company is called Aras Investment Group, Promotora de Inversión de Capital Variable and the commercial name is Aras Vision Group.

He pointed out that in reality they do not have to be registered because the SAPI are not regulated by the CNBV or the Condusef, but by the Securities Market Law and the General Securities Market Law.

The legal representative said that what the company manages are shares for investment promotion, so people buy shares within the investment company.

He added that the company has variable capital that derives from non-private social capital, so it works directly with this resource and is variable according to the flow in investments derived from the corporation.

Finally, he pointed out that the company has all the capacity to face the payments of returns from its shareholders both in real estate and in investments where dividends are generated.

