Anya Taylor-Joy shares how she’s preparing to play Peach in the Super Mario movie – Nintenderos

More interesting statements come to us related to the animated film of Super Mario, which as you well know will be released next year thanks to Illumination. Information on this has been offered today.

In this case, we have learned how the actress is preparing for the role of Princess Peach Anya Taylor-Joy. In a recent interview with ET, the actress claims to be doing “homework” playing Super Mario Bros .:

Oh, it’s a lot of fun. We already started to make small fragments. The best part is that I can tell that I’m doing my homework, work, or research just playing games, which is pretty cool.

We will be attentive to see how the interpretation of this actress, known for her roles in Lady’s Gambit, Last Night in Soho or The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance ends up.

Remember that this super mario movie It will be released worldwide during the 2022 holiday season. Universal Pictures will release the film in North America on December 21, 2022, with dates for other regions to be announced later. The film will be co-financed by Universal Pictures and Nintendo and features eye-catching voice actors for Mario (Chris Pratt), Princess Peach (Anya Taylor-Joy), Luigi (Charlie Day), Bowser (Jack Black), Toad (Keegan-Michael Key. ), Donkey Kong (Seth Rogen), Cranky Kong (Fred Armisen), Kamek (Kevin Michael Richardson) and Spike (Sebastian Maniscalco).

The film is being produced by Illumination’s Chris Meledandri and Nintendo’s Shigeru Miyamoto, directed by Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic, who previously collaborated on the animated series and the Teen Titans Go! Film. The film’s script is written by Matthew Fogel, who worked on The LEGO Movie 2 and the upcoming Illumination Minions: Gru’s Dawn.

You also have our coverage of the film here. What do you think about it? We read you in the comments.

