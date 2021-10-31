Anya Taylor Joy, “I don’t like to look in the mirror, my face is weird. But worrying too much about my appearance is not good for my health or my career”

He does not have time to savor success or say goodbye to the characters he chains. Nor do you want to look in the mirror, even if the designers are fighting it for the red carpet. The actress who dazzled us in Lady’s Gambit talks about how being a weird girl has made her the woman of the moment.

On the night of Emma’s first day of filming (2020), after spending only a few hours in the shoes of one of Jane Austen’s most iconic heroines, Anya Taylor-Joy (Miami, 1996) decided to stop acting. His head, he remembers, was spinning around the 23 roles he had played in the last four years, starting with that girl allegedly possessed by the devil whom he gave life to in The Witch (2015), the film that he began to open doors.

Among so many characters, I was unable to identify my true self. And the truth is that I am still trying to find him, ”she is sincere.

Part of the difficulty that this search entails has to do with the fact that most of those interpretive works and those that he has offered later – no, of course he did not stop acting –

they are the kind that leave scars. In Multiple (2016), she was an adolescent victim of sexual abuse and kidnapped by a schizophrenic criminal; In Purasangre (2017) she played a university student so jaded that she decides to plan the murder of her stepfather; In the celebrated miniseries Gambit de Dama, her character grappled with a sedative addiction fueled during her years as an orphanage.

Taylor-Joy, after all, doesn’t fit conventional profiles. And that, in part, is so because of those giant eyes that give his face an almost extraterrestrial air, and that help explain his ability to express emotions without doing or saying practically anything. She has the look of a diva from the silent movies. «

I don’t like looking in the mirror at all, my face is weird He points out with apparent frankness. But I realized a long time ago that worrying too much about my appearance was not good for my mental health or my career. If others see me beautiful, so much the better ».

Seeing herself on a billboard or one of those promotional posters that wallpaper the streets, yes, it still leaves her speechless. “I still don’t really understand what has happened in the last year and a half.

I feel like I shouldn’t be overjoyed, considering how bad the world has been during this time. Also, I tend to forget my achievements as soon as I achieve them; sometimes I force myself to remind myself to keep my self-esteem afloat.

In these months, Taylor-Joy has become a fashion actress for Hollywood, winner of a Golden Globe and image of brands such as Miu Miu and Viktor & Rolf. And now she returns to the front line, thanks to Last Night in Soho, in which she gives life to an aspiring singer in 1960s London, whose dreams are truncated as soon as she is absorbed by the sordid underworld of the city and of show business. In addition to a succession of

scenes full of menacing ghosts and gushing blood, and a splendid collection of songs in its soundtrack, the film proposes a pertinent reflection on the dangers of nostalgia.

“We live in such uncertain times, due to the pandemic and climate change and other dramas, that it is inevitable to look to the past in search of some comfort – the actress thinks about it -. But I think it is important to keep our feet planted in the here and now, ready to face the challenges posed by the present to ensure a future. Accustomed to her haunting gaze and her characters on the edge, on this occasion the actress’s talents come to the fore until now unknown.

All my friends say to me: ‘Are you crazy? You have to take a break! But the opportunities that I have I can’t let go



She shows off her singing skills with a captivating version of Petula Clark Downtown’s anthem (1964) that she offers in one of her scenes – “I love to sing and I’ve been doing it privately all my life” -; she exhibits herself as a dancer – «I received ballet lessons until I was 15 years old, and I suppose something remains» -; and she demonstrates her ability by emulating a sort of Brigitte Bardot. He also did it in the middle of an interpretive marathon. Emma had not finished two days when she joined the shoot, and after completing it she barely had a day’s rest before she started filming Lady’s Gambit. Although

had to undergo a diet “based on diet sodas, coffee and cigarettes”, acknowledges that the hardest thing about working at this rate is not fatigue: “I love all the women I play, even if they are horrible people.

I am obsessed with the fact that each of my characters is a unique human beingthat there is not the slightest trace of myself in them; and I get into their skin to such an extent that then I find it difficult to leave them behind. Especially since I don’t usually have more time than a plane trip takes to travel between characters.

Anya Taylor-Joy has taken so many flights over the past six years that, and it’s not an exaggeration, she didn’t have a fixed place of residence until, just a few months ago, she bought an apartment in London’s East End. “It’s very convenient to have a place to put my things back between one movie and the next.

Until not long ago, I came to work meetings carrying my suitcases ». The interpreter spent the confinement invited in a foreign home, with friends. “I know it was a difficult time, but it was very good for me. I had spent too long accumulating experiences in a bad way inside my backpack, and promising myself that at some point I would stop to reflect on them. The confinement allowed me to do it, and also to take care of myself a little emotionally.

In reality, Taylor-Joy has spent her life looking for a place, physical and existential, to belong. “Wherever I have gone, I have always felt a foreigner,” she explains. He was born in Miami. The youngest of six siblings, she has Zambian, British and Spanish blood on her mother’s side; and Scottish and Argentine roots for that of his father. He lived on the outskirts of Buenos Aires until, when he was six years old, the family decided to move to London. “I got very angry with my parents,” he recalls.

I grew up in the middle of nature, in an environment that was idyllic for me, surrounded by cats, horses and ducklings; and I felt that all that was taken from me at once. It was not easy for him to adapt to the English capital; When speaking of that time, he often says that his best friends were the Harry Potter books, which taught him the language and provided him with refuge. “I did not associate with girls and boys my age.”

In the past, he has spoken of the bullying of which he was a victim, so extreme that at the age of 16 he felt the need to leave school. Also at that time he stopped living with his parents. «I did not feel well and I noticed how much they suffered for that reason.

I realized that I had to face my problems on my own. “. At that time, while walking the dog, he crossed paths with Sarah Doukas, who had once discovered Kate Moss and Cara Delevingne. It did not take long to sign a contract as a model.

Seven years later, his face became the image of a cultural phenomenon on a world scale. It is estimated that just one month after its premiere on the Netflix platform, Lady’s Gambit had been seen on the screens of 62 million homes. Figures as influential as

writer Stephen King and singer-songwriter Patti Smith declared themselves staunch fans of the series. Barack Obama himself included it in his list of favorite television fictions of 2020. He even made playing chess something cool. And although it is possible that, despite this massive exposure, she is still known more for her features than for her name, that is about to change.

I have my schedule closed for the next two and a half years, “informs the actress with a smile, although she means it completely seriously. After Last Night in Soho, The Northman has to arrive, a Viking film that he has shot with Nicole Kidman and Ethan Hawke and that supposes

her reunion with director Robert Eggers, her discoverer in The Witch; and also David O. Russell’s new feature film, of which little more is known than its stellar cast: Robert De Niro, Margot Robbie, Christian Bale, Zoe Saldana, Rami Malek … and even Taylor Swift! In the meantime it will continue to roll as if there were no tomorrow.

He will return to the orders of Scott Frank, creator of Lady’s Gambit, in the thriller Laughter in the dark; she will be the vampire heroine of a new remake of Nosferatu; and will take the witness of Charlize Theron to give life to a young warrior Furious in the prequel to Mad Max: Fury Road. That, of course, unless some other project comes up.

«All my friends tell me the same:« Are you crazy? You have to take a break! -recognize-. But the opportunities that are presenting themselves to me are too good to pass up. He makes a dramatic pause, during which he lets the eyes work their magic, and concludes: “I would never forgive myself.”