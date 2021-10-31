Angelina Chernyak in an eye-catching Cruella de Vil cosplay

The cosplay community has often made amazing characterizations of their favorite characters from popular culture, and that is that, one of the most striking characters in the world of Disney is without a doubt, Cruella de Vil, the historical antagonist of the 101 Dalmatians.

Something that seems quite curious to us is that, this time, a beautiful cosplayer has decided to make an identical characterization to the one we can see in its most recent version, so it is an additional perspective for the female character of Cruella de Vil.

The beautiful model Angelina Chernyak plays the role of the evil Cruella de Vil, creating an amazing cosplay very well done, full of charm but also very dark, like that of the Disney villain.

Cruella de Vil is the antagonist of The 101 Dalmatians, one of the most popular Disney animated films of all time and based on the novel by Dodie Smith. The character is back in the spotlight this year thanks to the film Cruella, which tells the origins of Estella Miller / Cruella de Vil, with Emma Stone in the lead role.

Angelina Chernyak cosplay is elegant and dark, captivating and inspiring at the same time, perfectly representing the character of Cruella, especially the latest version made by Disney. The scenery and the two tied-up Dalmatians are also that extra touch of class that make this cosplay practically perfect.