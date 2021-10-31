An internal problem puts Roblox out of service for almost three days | Technology

Promotional image of Roblox with several of the elements that can be found on its platform. Roblox

After almost three days out of service, the Roblox video game platform is beginning to restore user access. As published The Verge, users of the popular virtual space began to detect problems in the early hours of Friday. Since then, the company has published several tweets in which it claims to be working to restore the platform and apologizes to its users.

In a communication, sent on the same social network on Saturday night, it was announced that an “internal underlying cause” of the blackout had been identified. “We are in the process of developing the necessary engineering and maintenance work to restore Roblox as soon as possible,” the tweet continues. A new update, released Sunday afternoon, specified that a fix has already been found. A couple of hours later, Roblox reported that traffic was slowly being restored although some players could still see their access limited.

Capture of the Roblox website announcing the interruption of the service

Initially it was speculated that the cause of the drop could be an in-game promotion of the Chipotle fast food franchise. Just before the blackout and as part of the Halloween event, the chain had started giving out free burritos at a virtual restaurant. The possibility that the problems are related to this campaign was ruled out yesterday by Roblox. “We know that the blackout is not related to any specific experience or collaboration of the platform.” Similarly, the company assured in a statement sent to The Verge that there have been no “external intrusions” either.

Roblox, which was born in 2006 and grew especially during the pandemic, now exceeds 40 million daily users, most of them under 13 years of age. The platform has similar characteristics to Minecraft and allows players to develop and trade their own worlds and titles.

