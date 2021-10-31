Amparo Grisales after presentation of ‘My name is Ariana Grande’

The Ariana Grande impersonator show seemed to be very promising for her looks, but her voice ended up disenchanting the judges.

One of the chapters of My name is that most aroused all kinds of comments was last night. Although there are some participants who enchant with their incredible resemblance to their favorite artists, there are others who, although they physically resemble each other, the voice does not help them to enter the school of the reality musical.

In the most recent chapter, the impersonator of Ariana Grande, who ended up surprising the jurors and not precisely because of his great voice. Once she started singing, César Escola, Amparo Grisales and Yeison Jiménez were completely disappointed with just a few seconds of hearing her. The Argentine made a displeased face, while the Colombian diva and the popular music singer looked at each other with disgust. The public for its part began to boo the participant.

He made his presentation so badly that Amparo Grisales had no choice but to collapse on the table and suffer the bad show they had just seen. Meanwhile, the presenter Melina Ramírez pretending to be scared said: “Amparo fainted.” To close the presentation with a ‘flourish’, ‘Yo me llamo Ariana Grande’ approached the jury table and sang some treble that made them cover their ears because of how out of tune she sang. Obviously, she was eliminated from the contest.

César Escola told him with a laugh: “Your name is Ariana Grande but obviously tall, and also in the notes, you are over-tuned and shouting.” Yeison added: “I don’t see Ariana Grande anywhere, even though you like her, I see you as a fan.”