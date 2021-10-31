Image source: INSTAGRAM / AMBERHEARD Amber Heard takes daughter for a walk after ex-husband Johnny Depp’s legal victory

Hollywood actress Amber Heard recently smiled as she took her daughter Una for a walk around North London. According to Page Six, the ‘Aquaman’ star wore a sleeveless white top and blue jeans during a mother-daughter outing, accompanied by his girlfriend Eve Barlow. In April 2021, Heard silently greeted Oonagh through a surrogate and chose the middle name Paige in honor of his late mother. Friends revealed at the time that the ‘Drive Angry’ star chose to go the surrogacy route after being told she wouldn’t be able to bring her son.

A source who knows the star told Page Six, “Ona is so adorable and Amber is adorable. She always knew that she wanted to be a mother, and this is her greatest wish come true. She is so thankful for the amazing woman who helped bring Una into her life. “

The source continued: “The most important thing for Amber is that she is open about Una’s birth,” adding: “There are many women who feel they cannot talk about their fertility and are anxious and embarrassed; Amber wants them to feel that support and to realize that there are so many ways to have a baby even if you have fertility problems. “

The family outing came a day before Heard’s ex-husband Johnny Depp appeared on the red carpet at the Deauville Film Festival in France. It was also one of his first public appearances since a judge ruled in August that Depp could proceed with libel charges against Heard during a 2018 Washington Post op-ed accusing him of domestic violence during their brief marriage. His trial date was set for early 2022.

In addition to the defamation allegations, the trial will also examine Heard’s counter-claims that her ex-husband invented his social media bots. The former couple were married from 2015 to 2017. After their separation, they accused each other of abuse, although they both denied having committed any crime. According to Page Six, a British court determined in November 2020 that the Pirates of the Caribbean star had defeated Heard at least 12 times.

(Years)