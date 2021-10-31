Amber Heard (‘Aquaman’), investigated for perjury in dog trafficking case

Divorce is taking them much longer that marriage to Johnny depp and Amber Heard. Since 2017, the actors have been faced in various judicial processes, after some scandalous accusations and complaints of physical and verbal abuse from both parties.

The legal battle extends to the present with him the trial for defamation of 2020, Johnny Depp sued The Sun for calling him a “wife beater” for allegedly attacking Amber during their marriage.

Now, as the Daily Mail has revealed, Australia’s Department of Agriculture, Water and Environment is re-investigating Amber Heard for perjury case in 2015, So what it had been closed, as the actress pleaded guilty and apologized.

However the former property manager of Johnny Deep, Kevin Murphy, alleged in court that “Heard ordered her to lie under oath after she took the pets to Queensland on a private jet without declaring them”, according to The Daily Mail would also have provided several emails as evidence.

“I explained to Ms Heard several times the fact that trying to bring the dogs to Australia without completing the mandatory process was illegal and could result in very severe penalties, including euthanasia of dogs. But Mrs. Heard was threatening my job stability unless he cooperated in providing a statement to support his false version, “Kevin Murphy also alleged during the trial.

Following this statement, and as stated by the medium, Kevin confirmed that the FBI had contacted him and agreed to provide the Australian authorities with a witness statement.

This investigation puts Amber Heard’s freedom at risk, What could it be sentenced to several years in prison. Hard news considering that the actress just became a solo mom.

