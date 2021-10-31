Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max, analysis with opinions and features

The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max is the most powerful and advanced model of all Amazon sticks. This is what you should know about it before buying it.

If you are looking for a new stick with which to expand the capabilities of your television, and for some reason the Chromecast with Google TV does not convince you, the new Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max It is the best option that you will find in the market.

It’s about the last version of the popular stick of the Fire TV series, which is based on the Fire TV 4K, but adds performance level improvements thanks to a more powerful processor, an extra RAM memory and advances in the connectivity section such as support for Wi-Fi 6.

If to that we add a command also renewed, with direct access to live TV channels, and better Alexa integration, we ended up getting one of the best products in its segment, and a great alternative to the Chromecast.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max, opinion and score

Wi-Fi 6 support

Good price-performance ratio

Wide variety of apps Against Reloaded alfo interface

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max price and where to buy it

The Fire TV 4K Max can be purchased on Amazon, at a price of 64.99 euros, some 5 euros more than the previous Fire TV Stick 4K. It has been on sale in Spain since the middle of October.

Where does the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max sit?

The last name “Max” implies that it is the most advanced model of the family. It comes to take the position that until now belonged to the Fire TV Stick 4K, becoming the stick Fire TV with support for more powerful 4K content.

It is, therefore, the most expensive model. Specifically, it costs 5 euros more than the Fire TV Stick 4K, and 25 euros more than the “normal” version. With respect to the “Lite” version, the most affordable of the family, the extra cost is 35 euros.

Its main competitors are the Google Chromecast with Google TV, with a price of 59.99 euros, and the Xiaomi TV Stick, for 39.99 euros. However, neither of these two models support Wi-Fi 6 connectivity, and the Mi TV Stick lacks support for 4K resolution content.

Design, interface and controls

The Fire TV 4K Mac maintains the same design as the previous model. The stick itself is made of plastic with a matte finish and available in black, with dimensions contained so that it can be easily attached to the back of any television.

Includes a microUSB port for power, and an HDMI connector to connect it to the television. In order to obtain energy, it is possible connect it to a transformer included in the box, or to one of the USB-A ports of our television.

In addition to the Stick, the box also includes the remote control. This maintains a format very similar to that of previous generations, built with the same matte black plastic as the Fire TV Stick itself, and with contained dimensions.

Beyond the classic control buttons, the Fire TV 4K Max remote incorporates direct access to Prime Video, Netflix, Disney + and Amazon Music. It also has a blue button from which to invoke Alexa -the remote control itself has a built-in microphone to send voice commands to the TV- and a new button for open the program guide for live television channels, provided by third-party applications installed on the Stick.

That is precisely one of the advantages of this Stick compared to other competitive models: the apps that provide live TV seamlessly integrate with channel guide and programming of the Fire TV Stick, giving the option to easily watch which programs are being broadcast, which ones will be broadcast, and their respective schedules. Among these applications, we can find some such as Pluto TV, Atresplayer or Mitele.

The Amazon Fire TV user interface has not changed excessively in this new generation, We continue to have access to the main applications from the main screen, with the Amazon’s own apps taking much of the spotlight. Although it is not difficult to become familiar with how the interface works, I have to admit that I’m more of a fan of the simplicity that defines Google TV. To this must be added the appearance of some ads on the initial screen of the system.

In any case, the interface is good. Everything moves fast enough, and the options are clear enough that you can configure the device to your liking in just a few steps.

It is also possible to find useful features such as multi-user support, Integrated search engine on the home screen and quick access to the most used apps. If to that we add a good variety of applications within the Amazon appstore, we end up getting one of the more mature and refined Smart TV experiences that can be found today.

Performance

Those who already have an Amazon Fire TV 4K, probably will not find too many reasons to jump to this new version.

And, on paper, both devices should provide a very similar experience at the level of multimedia consumption, thanks to the support for Dolby Vision, HDR10 +, HDR10 and HLG. The only novelty in this model resides in the support for AV1 codec, which can benefit, above all, those who are going to use YouTube as the main platform to consume videos.

The fact of having a greater amount of memory and a more powerful processor means that everything moves very smoothly, and that the Stick has no problem when loading high resolution content, browsing the Internet through the integrated browser, or quickly switch between apps. Today, the Fire TV 4K Max is likely to be the stick with the fastest operation that can be found in the market, except for models like the Apple TV 4K, Nvidia Shield TV or the Fire TV Cube itself. Of course, all of them are more expensive than the Fire TV Stick 4K Max.

