Amaury Vergara: They want to come to Chivas and win like they did at PSG

With Chivas on the verge of being left out of the tournament Opening 2021, the fans of the Guadalajara team are already beginning to think about the next reinforcement of the equipment; However, some of their options are not interested in returning to Mexican soccer or looking to have a large income

Some days ago, Amaury vergara, owner of Guadalajara, talked for a few minutes with some amateurs waiting for him outside the facilities of Green Valley, where he was questioned about the possible return of Rodolfo Pizarro and Javier Hernandez.

Without saying a name, but after a fan mentioned Chicharito, Amaury replied: “Why don’t you say you want to come, and then they want to come, but they want us to pay them as if it were PSG here. “

Prior to these statements, the also president of the club revealed that Rodolfo Pizarro, current Inter Miami player in MLS, he is not interested in returning to the ranks of the Sacred Flock.

“I already brought Pizarro,” a fan told him, to which Vergara replied: “But if he doesn’t want to come. You don’t even know half of the things, but hey, “said the manager as he took photos with the fans and signed some Chivas T-shirts.

How are the Chivas progressing?

One day after the end of the Regular Phase of Opening 2021, Chivas advances in the 12th place from the general table with 19 points, so he will have to win his last game against Mazatlan and wait for other results to define whether or not to advance to the Repechage of Mexican soccer.