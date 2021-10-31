Amanda Seyfried talks to ghosts and social media sighs

Netflix premieres the movie ‘The Appearance of Things’, starring Amanda Seyfried, which tells how a married couple moves into a house with ghosts.

Amanda Seyfried is a beautiful chameleon with enigmatic eyes: we have seen her running with white stockings and a red cape in ‘Red Riding Hood’, singing ABBA songs in ‘Mamma Mia!’, smoking with ‘Ted’, that rude teddy bear, and even running from ghosts with the dog Scooby.

Seyfried is pleased with your presence at ‘The appearance of things’, a film that is part of the Netflix billboard and that tells how a married couple moves into a house with ghosts.

Although, here, the real terror is the machismo and lies that inhabit the home.

Yes. Again, the husband is the culprit: ‘lie for every tooth’, he gets a young mistress in town, he is a teacher who plagiarizes his degrees and certificates, and to top it all he does not get along with his wife’s friends. Unforgivable!

Amanda Seyfried is one of those artists who, in addition to her talent, causes an avalanche of sighs, because she is icon of fashion, makeup and even hairstyles. It happened to Gina Lollobrigida and it continues to happen to Penelope Cruz, for example.

Netizens never tire of praising the beauty of Amanda Seyfried and come all the films of this actress just to talk about ‘his angel’:

What a beautiful queen Amanda Seyfried is, I can’t with her pic.twitter.com/Ztrx7zl5Gk – Brooke🧣 (@BrookMikaelson) April 25, 2021

Next, the ‘youtuber’ Jaws pays a beautiful musical tribute to the Pennsylvania-born actress.

And if that wasn’t enough, Amanda Seyfried is even a talented singer. If you want to continue seeing it, you can do it in ‘The appearance of things’. An appointment is waiting for you via streaming.