Alec Baldwin could walk away from the cinema after the accident

After the tragic accident that occurred in the filming of Rust, Alec Baldwin would be thinking about temporarily withdrawing from acting.

A few days ago, Alec Baldwin starred in a very tragic event during the filming of Rust, his new movie. The actor fired a prop gun that killed Halyna Hutchins, the cinematographer, and wounded director Joel Souza, who had to be quickly hospitalized but is already in good health. After this scandalous event, the actor could retire from cinema and acting.

As recently revealed by People, Alec Baldwin wants “Take time for himself and focus”, something he did on previous occasions when he had to face very complicated moments in his life. This is how he handles tough times. When something bad happens, in the short term, it moves away from the public eye », they assured.

On the other hand, said media also assured that the actor was “Hysterical and absolutely inconsolable for hours” after the shot. «Everybody knew it was an accident, but I was totally devastated », they explained. This tragic accident took place in New Mexico, and it happened last Thursday. It all happened while doing a camera test for a scene from Rust, when the actor fired a real gun and not a prop as believed. The bullet hit Hutchins and Souza.

The pain of the actor

Alec Baldwin is someone who cares a lot, so he can be very hard on himself. That is generally true in situations that are not as serious as this. But in this situation, it is another level because there is a death involved ”, revealed People magazine about what is currently happening with the actor.

For his part, Matthew Hutchins, husband of the director of photography, shared some images on Instagram with his wife and son. “We miss you, Halyna”says the description of the post. Regarding the investigation, the Santa Fe County authorities are studying whether the accident occurred due to a lack of supervision by gunsmith Hannah Gutiérrez Reed and assistant director Dave Halls. According to Nicolas Cage, he knows what really happened.