After tragedy, they ask that shots be generated by computer | Entertainment
NEW YORK (AP) – With computer-generated imagery, it seems like the sky is the limit when it comes to the magic Hollywood can produce: Crafting dystopian universes. Trips to space, of people who are not astronauts or billionaires, or immersion trips to the future, or to the past to other times.
But, as a shocked and distressed industry was reminded this week, many productions still use guns – real guns – when filming. And despite rules and regulations, people can die from a gunshot wound, as happened last week when Alec Baldwin killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins after shooting her with a gun that he was told was safe. .
The tragedy has led some people in Hollywood, along with some incredulous observers, to wonder: Why are real guns being used on sets, when computers can create the shots in post-production? Isn’t the slightest risk unacceptable?
For Alexi Hawley it is. “Any risk is too much,” the executive producer of ABC crime drama “The Rookie” said in a memo sent to staff on Friday, noting that what happened in New Mexico “has shaken us all.”
“There will no longer be actual weapons in the series,” he wrote in a note, which was first reported by The Hollywood Reporter and confirmed by The Associated Press.
Instead, he noted, the policy will be to use replica pistols, which use pellets and not bullets, and the flashes will be added in post-production.
For his part, Craig Zobel, the director of the popular Kate Winslet drama series “Mare of Easttown,” asked the entire industry to follow suit, saying the shots in the series were added after it was shot, though in other his productions have used real weapons.
“There is no reason to have guns loaded with salvoes or anything else on sets anymore,” Zobel tweeted. “They should be prohibited. There are already computers. All the shots in ‘Mare of Easttown’ are digital. Maybe you can tell the difference, but who cares? It is an unnecessary risk ”.
Over the weekend, a request was launched on the change.org site for the use of real weapons to be banned on sets.
The petition asked Baldwin to use “his power and influence” in the industry and promote the “Halyna Law”, which would prohibit the use of real weapons on the sets. Currently, the federal agency for workplace safety in the United States is silent on the matter and most of the preferred states for productions adopt a hands-off approach.
Hutchins, 42, died and director Joel Souza was injured Thursday on the set of the movie “Rust” when Baldwin fired a prop gun that a crew member unconsciously told him the gun was “cold” or not loaded. with live ammunition, according to court documents published Friday.
Souza has already been discharged from the hospital.
Associated Press journalists Lindsey Bahr, Lynn Elber in Los Angeles, Hillel Italie in New York and Lizzie Knight in London contributed to this report.
