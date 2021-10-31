Actor Brian Cox released his autobiography and confessed little pearls of all his famous colleagues

Sunday, October 31, 2021 | 6:00 a.m.

Edward Norton “is a good boy, but a bit annoying because he imagines himself as a screenwriter and director.” Johnny Depp is “nice”, but at the same time he feels “hyped and overrated,” and David Bowie is a “very skinny kid and not a particularly good actor.” With brutal honesty and without saving a single adjective, Brian Cox spoke of several of his colleagues in the pages of Putting the Rabbit in the Hat, an autobiographical book that has just been published in the United Kingdom.

The first advances of the book signed by the protagonist of the award-winning series Succession, whose new season and the previous ones are available on the HBO Max platform, speak of one of the most frank and stark confessions of recent times by a high-ranking interpreter profile in the entertainment industry. Thanks to his impersonation of Logan Roy, the powerful owner of an entertainment empire fiercely confronted with his children in Succession, the Scotsman Cox reached at age 75 a recognition never before obtained in his long and outstanding acting career, with awards such as the Emmy 2020 for the best actor in a drama series.

“If you are going to do something like tell your life in a book, there is nothing left but to tell the truth. In my case it was something cathartic, like shooting the devil himself in the face. Upon reaching a certain age I think it is important to look back and explore some things in the light of experience and be as honest as possible with them. When writing these things, one suddenly starts to panic and wonders: ‘Have I told the whole truth? Have I made it all up? Am I being cruel or unfair to someone? I have gone through all kinds of strange emotions with this book, ”the actor told The Scotsman, the leading newspaper of the Scottish press.

In this autobiography, Cox goes through his life, recalls a childhood marked by poverty, the death of his father when he was just eight years old and the constant hospitalizations of his mother, affected by mental problems. And how this situation forced him to grow up with the help of three older sisters.

But the section of the book that concentrates the attention is the one that he dedicates to some of his colleagues and directors, for whom he does not spare adjectives in both praise and criticism. He was particularly hard on Edward Norton, with whom he worked on the movie The 25th Hour, directed by Spike Lee, and whom he regards as a person who overvalues ​​himself. “He’s a good boy, but a bit annoying because he imagines himself as a writer and director,” he said.

Worse was Steven Seagal, with whom Cox shared the filming of A man in the shadows (The Glimmer Man) in 1996. “He is as ridiculous in real life as when he appears on screen.” And about Johnny Depp, Cox said he was sure he was a “very nice boy, but so exaggerated and overrated… Let’s face it, if you come as Eduardo Manos de Tijera, with hands like this, makeup pale and full of scars, no need to do anything. And Johnny did nothing. Then he did even less ”. In the book, Cox remembers turning down a role in one of the Pirates of the Caribbean movies, one of Depp’s greatest movie hits.

It also evoked David Bowie, a castmate on the British series Red Cap. “I remember him as a skinny boy and not as a particularly good actor who found his place as a pop star, of that I can be sure.”

And he said he would be willing to work with Quentin Tarantino, but without sparing a few qualms. “I find your work quite ostentatious. Everything in his films is superficial. A mechanical plot where there should be depth and an exercise in style where there should be substance. That said, if the phone rings and he calls me, I’d agree to go with him. “

On the other hand, Cox was very generous with Keanu Reeves (“he’s a great seeker, who over the years became a very good actor”) and much more with Morgan Freeman. All three starred in the 1996 movie Chain Reaction. “At one point during the shoot I was cold, I was angry and I saw chaos reign around me. And I’m happy to say that Morgan Freeman continued to behave like an absolute gentleman under those circumstances. He is the Freeman you would hope to meet and find in your dreams. “